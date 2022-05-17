Every Outfit on the Cannes 2022 Red Carpet
The jaw-dropping jewels! The gorgeous gowns! The Cannes Film Festival is back in full force and the stars are bringing their black tie best to the event's legendary red carpet
Eva Longoria
wears a sheer black Alberta Ferretti gown covered in delicate ruffles and sequins, which she complements with a jeweled ribbon choker necklace.
Julianne Moore
wears an elegant plunging black Bottega Veneta ballgown and knockout collar necklace and matching ring (both Bulgari).
Lori Harvey
brings the sunshine in a canary-yellow strapless ruffled Alexandre Vauthier Couture ballgown with sparkling jewels by Messika.
Katherine Langford
brings the bling in a silver Prada gown embroidered with silver sequins, plus an exaggerated bow leading to a train and a pendant necklace worn backwards.
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
wears a navy blue tux and black dress shoes.
Deepika Padukone
kicks off her stint as a Cannes juror in a gown with gold and black beaded stripes, a gilded headband and shoulder-grazing chandelier earrings.
Rebecca Hall
dons a colorful '70s glam Gucci gown (complete with rhinestones and ruffled sleeves), statement drop earrings and matching red lipstick.
Noomi Rapace
in an off-the-shoulder cream gown and glittering pink earrings.
Lashana Lynch
wears an ivory jacquard Fendi Couture gown with ribbon detailing and green gem earrings.