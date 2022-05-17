Every Outfit on the Cannes 2022 Red Carpet

The jaw-dropping jewels! The gorgeous gowns! The Cannes Film Festival is back in full force and the stars are bringing their black tie best to the event's legendary red carpet

By Michelle Lee and Lauren Lieberman May 17, 2022 03:59 PM

1 of 9

Eva Longoria

Credit: Dominique Charriau/WireImage

wears a sheer black Alberta Ferretti gown covered in delicate ruffles and sequins, which she complements with a jeweled ribbon choker necklace.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 9

Julianne Moore

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

wears an elegant plunging black Bottega Veneta ballgown and knockout collar necklace and matching ring (both Bulgari).

3 of 9

Lori Harvey

Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

brings the sunshine in a canary-yellow strapless ruffled Alexandre Vauthier Couture ballgown with sparkling jewels by Messika. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 9

Katherine Langford

Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

brings the bling in a silver Prada gown embroidered with silver sequins, plus an exaggerated bow leading to a train and a pendant necklace worn backwards.

Advertisement

5 of 9

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty I

wears a navy blue tux and black dress shoes.

6 of 9

Deepika Padukone

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

kicks off her stint as a Cannes juror in a gown with gold and black beaded stripes, a gilded headband and shoulder-grazing chandelier earrings. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 9

Rebecca Hall

Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

dons a colorful '70s glam Gucci gown (complete with rhinestones and ruffled sleeves), statement drop earrings and matching red lipstick.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 9

Noomi Rapace

Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

in an off-the-shoulder cream gown and glittering pink earrings.

Advertisement

9 of 9

Lashana Lynch

Credit: Gisela Schober/Getty

wears an ivory jacquard Fendi Couture gown with ribbon detailing and green gem earrings. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Michelle Lee and Lauren Lieberman