Bella Hadid Wears Gorgeous Vintage Versace Gown from 1987 on Cannes Red Carpet

The supermodel and Kin Euphorics co-founder doubled down on Versace with two of the house's vintage ensembles as she attended the French film festival

Bella Hadid just brought a dose of vintage Italian glamour to the French Riviera.

On Tuesday, the 25-year-old runway model spent her first day at the Cannes International Film festival in not one, but two, vintage Versace ensembles styled by celeb-love image architect Law Roach.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

At the screening of The Innocent (L'Innocent), Hadid wore a black off-the-shoulder gown cinched at the waist with voluminous peplum detail that wrapped around the waist to form a structured bow. She finished off the look with a pair of black velvet stilettos decorated with a bow as well as a stunning pair of Chopard drop earrings and dazzling ring.

As first reported by Vogue, the gown was designed by the late Gianni Versace in 1987 for the Teatro alla Scala production of the opera Salome.

Bella Hadid attends the 75th Anniversary celebration screening of "The Innocent (L'Innocent)" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2022 in Cannes, France. Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

She showed her love for the look with an Instagram carousel of black and white behind-the-scenes photos. "Thank you for all of the amazing dresses you've loaned @luxurylaw and I, from your archive, @donatella_versace I hope to make you and Gianni proud always... 🖤, " she captioned the post.

Bella Hadid attends the 75th Anniversary celebration screening of "The Innocent (L'Innocent)" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2022 in Cannes, France. Credit: Lionel Hahn/Getty

Later in the evening, Hadid attended the Cannes Anniversary Dinner dressed in another vintage Versace number, this one pulled from the house's Fall 2001 Ready-to-Wear collection.

The skin-baring design featured a plunging neckline that and waist cutouts. She again accessorized with Chopard jewelry.

Bella Hadid attends the "Cannes 75" Anniversary Dinner during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at on May 24, 2022 in Cannes, France. Credit: Lionel Hahn/Getty

She paired both ensembles with a sleek bun styled with a cool face-framing front piece as well as a heavy winged eyeliner and glossy lips.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

This isn't the first time the model has made the Cannes red carpet her runway.

Last year, she attended the screening for Three Floors (Tre Pian) in a Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown designed by Daniel Roseberry. While the dress was constructed with impressive shoulder pads and a figure-hugging silhouette, the talk of the carpet was her chest-baring neckline that was covered by a gilded brass necklace-bra in the shape of lungs.

Bella Hadid arrives at the premiere of 'Tre Piani (Three Floors)' during the 74th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France. Credit: P. Lehman/Future Publishing via Getty

The Swarovski ambassador isn't one to shy away from a fashion risk either.

Earlier this month, she attended the Met Gala in a bombshell, matrix-esque gown designed by Burberry chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci. The ensemble included a leather corset bodysuit paired with lace gloves, stockings and train. For a touch of elegance, she accessorized with pearls worn around her ankle.

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” – Arrivals Credit: Shutterstock

In conversation with Interview magazine, Hadid talked about her involvement in the look which, in Bella style, included a 25-page presentation (the model is known for her style boards).