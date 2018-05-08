After seeing how many A-listers attended Monday’s Met Gala, it seemed like there was no one who missed this year’s festivities (besides Chrissy Teigen of course). But there were in fact a handful of stars who skipped the Met steps for a French Riviera and they brought the glamour overseas on opening night of the Cannes Film Festival.

Cate Blanchett, Kristen Stewart, Julianne Moore, Penélope Cruz and more took over the South of France in a series of show-stopping ballgowns that were so glamorous, we had to leave the Met Gala behind us and break down their looks.

The first notable fashion moment came from Blanchett, who wore a bustier-style Giorgio Armani Privé gown with crinoline lace and crystal-embroidered tulle that probably looks familiar. That’s because she first wore it to the Golden Globes in 2014 when she famously won Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Drama for her role in Blue Jasmine. Armani mentioned the rewear in a press release, noting that Blanchett made the decision to rewear it as part of the growing movement in Hollywood to support sustainability. “In revisiting a gown already worn on the red carpet Cate Blanchett makes a symbolic gesture towards the idea of more responsible consumerism, where clothes are not so frequently discarded,” the brand wrote.

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/Getty; PA Images/Sipa USA

Similar to four years ago, she accessorized the gown with a pair of dazzling Chopard drop earrings and rings and just like she style the look for her epic win in 2014. And Tuesday’s event was a pretty big deal for Blanchett. She’s the jury president for this year’s festival, and said she was “humbled by the privilege and responsibility of presiding over this year’s jury.”

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Also in attendance at the opening night kick-off was Stewart, who is serving as a jury member this year. She started her soon-to-be style streak with a black halter midi dress with intricate pleating and tulle skirt and a rockabilly-inspired hairstyle

RELATED: The Buzziest Stars and Movies at Cannes 2018 — From Star Wars to Kristen Stewart

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Moore attended the screening of Everybody Knows (Todos Lo Saben) during the opening night gala in a striking bright red column gown with matching red cape featuring red feathers underneath. She accessorized her show-stopping number with Chopard earrings and ring.

James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

Cruz walked the carpet at the Everybody Knows premiere with husband Javier Bardem in a black curve-hugging gown with structured bodice and a long, full skirt that was accentuated with sheer ruffled appliqués throughout. She accessorized with drop earrings from the new fine jewelry she created in collaboration with Atelier Swarovski, which features sustainable Swarovski Created Diamonds, Swarovski Genuine Topaz, created gemstones and 18-karat Fairtrade Gold.

Venturelli/WireImage

And finally, it wouldn’t be Cannes without a few memorable model moments and Romee Strijd and Georgia May Jagger stepped in at the Everybody Knows screening in slinky, sexy gowns. Strijd wore a metallic plunging gown with side cutouts and a full pleated skirt, while Jagger went with a sleek and classic black halter gown with low neckline and high-cut slit, plus Chopard jewels.

Mike Marsland/WireImage

The festival runs through May 19, so stay tuned right here for more fashion updates.