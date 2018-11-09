Candice Swanepoel Walks in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 5 Months After Giving Birth

Candice Swanepoel isn’t missing a beat since becoming a mother of two.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel, 30, just made her runway comeback at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Thursday, just five months after giving birth to her second son, Ariel, on June 24.

The new mom wowed in a black bra and thong that was encrusted in shimmering sequins. The saucy set was accessorized with a cage corset and wings which looked like spikey dandelions.

The catwalk veteran also stepped out in unusual brightly colored feathered angel wings with high-waisted corseted underwear.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

The pink and gold brocaded panties were the outfit’s focal point with the model wearing a T-shirt tucked into them.

A black belt accentuated her tiny post-baby waist and she also rocked a large bow around her neck.

She returned to the catwalk almost five months to the date of giving birth, but the journey to being catwalk-ready wasn’t easy.

In a response to the message her fellow catwalker and new mom Behati Prinsloo shared about her comeback after pregnancy, Swanepoel wrote a lengthy note on Instagram stories about putting herself out there post-pregnancy.

Candice Swanepoel, Behati Prinsloo, Rita Ora and Adriana Lima Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

“I love what @behatiprinsloo said today I’d like to elaborate… I’m so excited to feel strong again after having my two babies,” Swanepoel wrote. “Its [sic] definitely a process feeling ‘normal’ again. Our bodies become a vessel and it’s a mind blowing process making a human being. I’m far from perfect and every mother should give themselves time to recover and not have to focus on what they look like. It’s about how you FEEL that is important. You are important.”

“A lot of the time we feel guilty to go do things we used to,” she continued. “We forget to look after ourselves sometimes…great thing is it’s my job to look presentable or I would probably not look in the mirror.”

She ended by sharing her determined attitude leading up to the show.

“I can’t tell you how proud I am of my body and what it has given me. An amazing career and my two boys. Now I’m ready to put myself out there again and this time doing it for all the mamas out there working and taking care of their babies because we deserve to feel beautiful and powerful and sexy AF!”

Candice Swanepoel/Instagram

She’s also mom to 2-year-old son Anacã with fiancé Hermann Nicoli and says having sons so close to one another is “a lot.”

“It’s pretty intense, but it’s amazing,” she told PEOPLE in September. “To see the love between them is amazing. It’s a lot, I’m not gonna lie. The second one is a lot easier, but the situation of having two makes it harder.”

But she said she’s much more confident the second time around. “The second one, you’re like, throw it over the shoulder,” she joked.

Ever since she joined the brand in 2010, she’s only missed one show. She skipped the November 2016 runway to give birth to Anacã (who was born in October 2016) and last year she still walked the 2017 runway in Shanghai, a few months pregnant with Ariel.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will air on Dec. 2 at 10 p.m. on ABC.