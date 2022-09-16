Candice Swanepoel Hangs Out with Kanye West at NYFW Party After Starring in His New Yeezy Campaign

Kanye West and Candice Swanepoel spent some time together at New York Fashion Week.

The Yeezy mogul, 45, and the supermodel, 33, were seen together Tuesday at a NYFW event for West's new Yeezy Gap Shadz sunglasses.

In footage obtained by TMZ, the two appeared to be in good spirits while hanging out at the event as they posed for pictures and chatted with other guests.

The pair then left the event before arriving at a hotel early Wednesday morning together, according to TMZ.

The model is featured in the campaign for the new line of sunglasses which was shared to Yeezy's Instagram account earlier this week.

In one image, which the model also shared on her Instagram account, Swanepoel is seen with her hair pulled back and her arms crossed over her bare chest. In another, her head appears shaved in a close up shot of the futuristic shades.

Last month, Kim Kardashian, who shares four children with West, shared photos of a photoshoot she had with daughters Chicago, 4, and North, 9, wearing West's Yeezy SHDZ YR 3022.

Kardashian, 41, and West, who separated in early 2021 after seven years of marriage, also share sons Psalm, 3, and Saint, 6.

Earlier this year, Swanepoel was featured in a campaign for Kardashian's SKIMS modeling pieces from the label's best-selling "Fits Everybody" collection alongside Heidi Klum, Tyra Banks and Alessandra Ambrosio.

West's fashion empire is currently undergoing some changes. Attorneys for the 24-time Grammy Award winner notified Gap on Thursday that YEEZY LLC is terminating their partnership in a letter that accused the retail giant of breaking their agreement by not releasing apparel or opening planned retail stores, according to The Wall Street Journal.

YEEZY and Gap's attorneys did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment at the time.

Kanye West. Ronald Martinez/Getty

In the letter obtained by WSJ, West's attorney Nicholas Gravante Jr. claimed that Gap was required to sell 40 percent of the YEEZY Gap line in brick-and-mortar stores during the second half of 2021, in addition to opening five retail stores dedicated to the YEEZY Gap line by July 31, 2023. It claims the company has yet to open a dedicated location.

"It was always a dream of mine to be at the Gap and to bring the best product possible," West told CNBC's Closing Bell. "Obviously there's always struggles and back-and-forth when you're trying to build something new and integrate teams."

Although the partnership is terminated going forward, the letter allows Gap to continue selling existing YEEZY Gap products before ceasing to use the brand name. It also does not affect merchandise made through YEEZY's collaboration with Balenciaga, which is also sold through Gap.

West previously issued Gap an ultimatum in a since-deleted video posted to Instagram last month, which accused the company of stealing his designs and cutting him out of the creative process.

"You have to really give me the position to be Ye and let me do what I'm thinking, or I have to do the thinking somewhere else," he said, according to WSJ, also announcing his plans to "open YEEZY stores worldwide," starting with Atlanta.

The Donda artist warned Gap they were next on his list, following a similar public feud with Adidas, which has also had a partnership with YEEZY for 10 years. Adidas did not previously respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.