Candace Cameron Bure Designs Her First Apparel Line with QVC — See Her Model Alongside Her Daughter

Following the success of her QVC line of faith-based inspirational products called DaySpring, Candace Cameron Bure has teamed up with the shopping channel again to launch her first-ever apparel collection.

The size-inclusive line, available now on QVC, is inspired by the Full House alum's West Coast lifestyle. It features easy-breezy pieces that align with QVC's mission to provide high-quality, confidence-boosting clothes at an affordable price point.

"Clothing has been something I've wanted to do for so long. I just love fashion and I always have since I was a little girl. Partnering with QVC was a natural fit," Bure, 45, tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I love being able to directly engage with fans through the screen and the social media platforms."

From a consumer standpoint, the Hallmark star and entrepreneur knows "there's so much more to a piece than what's on the hanger." QVC's interactive format allows Bure to explain her collection and its special design elements to her customers.

"When you're talking about any of the products, particularly clothing, you get to not only see it, but you get to hear about how it feels and what it's going to look like," Bure explains. "You're going to see the clothes on different models, different body sizes and shapes. And you get to hear stories and ways to style it. What I love is that QVC really creates connection for people."

"It's based off of my lifestyle," the star says when asked about the inspiration behind her new line. "I was born and raised in Los Angeles and pretty much lived here my whole life. So, it has a definite West Coast feel to it. I live in Malibu, so it's very easy and comfortable, and these are all pieces that are practical, that are going to work for your everyday life. They aren't fussy, they're super soft, they're cozy and yet they're all elevated."

Bure (who shares daughter Natasha, 22, and sons Lev, 21, and Maksim, 19, with husband Valeri Bure) wanted to design a collection that appeals to a wide-range of women and knew she'd hit her goal if both her mom and her daughter wanted clothes from the line.

Natasha particularly loves the tie-dye designs, and even modeled some of the pieces for the launch campaign. "She's like, 'Mom, I really love this. I'm going to buy this. This is great,'" Bure says when her daughter saw the line. "We have bright colors that might appeal to a younger audience and neutral colors that might appeal to women who are in their 40s or 50s."

