Camille Kostek Reveals Who Boyfriend Rob Gronkowski's 'Favorite Model' Is — And It's Not Her

Camille Kostek and her boyfriend Rob Gronkowski are big fans of one particular Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model!

Kostek, 29, praised SI Swimsuit 2021 rookie Tanaye White, before explaining why the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player, 32, is also a big fan of hers.

"I think that I am most excited to see Tanaye White's [SI Swimsuit] photos," the former NFL cheerleader said on Wednesday's episode of SiriusXM's This Is Happening with Mark Zito and Ryan Sampson. "She was a girl in Swim Search, and I have just had the opportunity to get to know her outside of just model-Tanaye, and I've really gotten to talk to her."

She continued, "Swim Search is such an unbelievable contest, competition, whatever you want to call it, that really allows people who are just not getting that attention they deserve and I'm excited to see what she continues to do with her platform."

"And I can't wait to see her photos because her location is epic," Kostek added. "I want to insert myself into where she was shooting."

The Wipeout host then revealed that she and White did a photoshoot together in Miami and that's when Gronkowski became a fan.

Tanaye White Tanaye White | Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

"Rob was there to come and pick me up from the shoot and he brought the dog," she began. "And so of course he brought the dog out onto the beach at the shoot and Tanaye was there and she was like babysitting [the dog] a little bit."

"So he told me that that's his favorite model because she's so great with Ralphie," Kostek said while chuckling. "So Rob loves Tanaye."

Rob Gronkowski puppy Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek with puppy Ralphie | Credit: Ralphie Gronkowski/Instagram

White has made similar comments about the bond SI Swimsuit models share.