Camille Grammer, 50, Flaunts Her Fit Figure in Itsy Bitsy Blue Bikini in Hawaii

Camille Grammer started her Wednesday off with a “wonderful” workout — and a sizzling selfie!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 50, uploaded a gallery of smiling shots of herself, snapped as she showed off her fit frame in a two-piece royal blue bikini on a Hawaii beach.

“Morning training Hawaiian style,” Grammer explained in the caption. “Just finished a wonderful 2.8 mile paddle and swim.”

She also hashtagged the photo #cancersurvivor and #lifeinremission, a nod to the struggle she went through when she was diagnosed with cancer in 2013 and again in 2017.

She wasn’t just taking picture of herself, either: Grammer also brought her camera beneath the waves. “Took a few underwater pics of an two eagle rays swimming beneath us,” she wrote, adding a fish and beach emoji.

On Thursday morning, Grammer (née Camille Donatacci) shared a photo of the Hawaii beach at sunrise.

The mother of two — who shares daughter Mason Olivia, 16, and son Jude Gordon, 14, with ex-husband Kelsey Grammer — is set to tie the knot soon with fiancé David C. Meyer.

She and Meyer got engaged in October following one year of dating.

“They’re just in love,” a source close to the couple told PEOPLE at the time. “There’s a casualness and easiness to their relationship. They’re a really happy, kind couple. He really loves her for her.”

Meanwhile, it appears that Grammer has been spending more and more time with the current cast of RHOBH.

Though she was one of the show’s original Housewives when the Bravo franchise premiered in 2010, Grammer left her full-time role after season two. She’s since appeared on the show as a friend and guest.

Earlier this month, Grammer hung with Housewives Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi,Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, and New Housewife Denise Richards on a “road trip” — according to a photo she uploaded to Instagram of the group.

The ladies also took in a Boy George concert, posing with him in pictures backstage that she also shared to Instagram.

Season 9 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is expected to premiere on Bravo later this year.