Grey’s Anatomy’s Camilla Luddington tied the knot on Saturday to actor Matthew Alan in a dress just as romantic as their oceanside venue.

Luddington, 35, chose a custom-fit couture gown by Mira Zwillinger featuring a strapless corseted bodice with sweetheart-style neckline, mermaid silhouette with flared skirt made from silk organza, georgette and tulle. The romantic sheer overlay was covered in handmade floral embroidery (that took approximately 100 hours to sew!).

Image zoom Sarah Noel Photography/sarahnoeldesigns.com

The bride took to Instagram after the big day to thank the design team for her dress calling it “a dream to wear.”

The brand, which is under the creative direction of the mother-daughter design duo, Mira and Lihi Zwillinger, wrote that they were “honored and excited” to be a part of the actress’s big day. “You looked breathtaking,” the brand wrote on Instagram.

Luddington also thanked her glam team, celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan and celebrity makeup artist Melissa Hernandez, on Instagram for her bridal glow. She kept her makeup soft and romantic and her hair styled in beachy loose waves.

As for Alan, who’s starring in Hulu’s upcoming season of Castle Rock, the actor wore a custom gray tux by Ermenegildo Zegna and lace-up brown shoes.

Image zoom Sarah Noel Photography/sarahnoeldesigns.com

Luddington and Alan tied the knot in front of 70 guests at the Ritz-Carlton Bacara Hotel in Santa Barbara, California, overlooking the ocean.

“The thing that I always said to Matt is that I just wanted to see the ocean,” the bride previously told PEOPLE. “That was my one thing.”

Their friend, Shawn Aly, acted as the officiant, making the ceremony “intimate and memorable.”

“Seeing him for the first time was amazing, we both just couldn’t stop staring at each other and smiling,” Luddington tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “I remember wondering if I’d be too emotional to get through my vows, but in the actual moment I was feeling so much euphoria, I think I practically yelled them.”

Prior to her big day she explained that she “already felt married” since the couple share a daughter, 2-year-old Hayden. “But there’s something romantic to us about solidifying that family unit by having the ceremony and actually having Hayden present. To be honest, I’m just excited to get into that new normal of married life.”

The couple announced their engagement in January 2018 by sharing a photo of her ring on Instagram.

“I’m not sure I even let Matt get through his proposal before I started yelling YES YES YES!! Of course it was a yes!” she wrote and quipped that their daughter, gave her stamp of approval: “Also… Hayden approves.. 😉 💍✨✨✨.“

–with reporting by Christina Dugan