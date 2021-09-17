Camilla Luddington Dyes Hair Blonde Ahead of Grey's Anatomy Season 18: 'New Era'

Camilla Luddington shocked fans with a bright new hairstyle just weeks before the latest season of Grey's Anatomy premieres

Camilla Luddington is showing off a new look before the latest season premiere of Grey's Anatomy.

The actress, 37, who plays Dr. Jo Wilson on the hit medical drama, shocked fans with a dramatic hair transformation on Instagram Wednesday, revealing she'd bleached her brunette locks blonde ahead of Grey's Anatomy season 18, which debuts Sept. 30 on ABC.

In a selfie posted to her account, Luddington flaunts her new hairstyle, a bright blonde bob with beachy waves and dark roots. Luddington finished her look with black winged eyeliner and pink lip color.

"………Season 18," she wrote in her caption, where she tagged hairstylists Stefani Oppocher, Christina Meneses and Justine Marjan and makeup artist Tonya Brewer, and added the hashtags "#JoWilson #blonde #NewEra."

Luddington's followers flipped for the new style, with her Grey's Anatomy co-stars chiming in with comments of support for her fresh 'do.

grey's anatomy Credit: abc

Sarah Drew commented, "Wowowowowowowo🔥🔥🔥🔥," while Jake Borelli, who plays Dr. Levi Schmitt on the show, wrote, "The TEA!"

Jeanine Mason, who previously starred on Grey's Anatomy as Dr. Sam Bello, added, "BABE!"

Luddington's look marks a major transformation for the star, who's rocked darker hair for years now. Earlier this summer, she appeared to go lighter with a highlighted look, posting an Instagram in May showing a new haircut and color by Meneses.

As she gears up for a new season of her long-running series, the Grey's Anatomy actress has also been settling into life as a mom of two. Luddington and her husband, Matthew Alan, welcomed their second child, son Lucas Matthew, in August 2020.

In a March appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Luddington — who also shares 4-year-old daughter Hayden with Alan — said she felt "a bond" with other mothers who also went through labor while wearing a mask in a mask during the pandemic.

"It's a different experience. I had to labor in a mask, which was, like, the biggest thing. So it was over 15 hours wearing a mask," she said.

Luddington told PEOPLE last August that she and her family had been isolating since March 2020, "which has come with its own challenges, but the upside is that it gave us a lot of time to be able to prepare," she said then.

"Once I hit 37 weeks, I was willing him to come," the actress said, adding that her family's "bubble" felt "complete" with her second child's arrival.