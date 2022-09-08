Camila Morrone Has Girls' Night with Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner Post Leonardo DiCaprio Split

Camila Morrone's leaning on her girls.

Following her split from Leonardo DiCaprio, Morrone turned to her friends Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner for some bonding time. The trio was seen in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles earlier this week leaving dinner together with their arms around each other, dressed down in cool, model-off-duty styles.

Despite her breakup with DiCaprio, whom she'd been dating for about four years, Marrone is reportedly "doing fine," a source told PEOPLE. "She has a big group of friends that really care about her. She is moving on with her life. She is not in contact with Leo."

The Oscar winner, 47, and the Never Goin' Back actress, 25, had been linked since January 2018 during an outing in Aspen, Colorado, and they made their debut as a couple when they sat together in the front row at the Oscars in February 2020.

Leonardo DiCaprio ; Camila Morrone. Kevin Mazur/Getty // Amy Sussman/Getty

Although the pair kept the details of their relationship private, Morrone admitted in a 2019 interview with the Los Angeles Times that she felt frustrated with the media attention paid to the relationship, especially the 22-year age gap.

"There's so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps. I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date," she said. "I feel like there should always be an identity besides who you're dating. I understand the association, but I'm confident that will continue to slip away and be less of a conversation."

Morrone's girls' night out with Jenner, 26, and Bieber, 25, wasn't just for her, though. Hailey's husband, Justin Bieber, had to cancel the rest of his world tour for health reasons. The singer announced earlier this year that he was dealing with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which causes facial paralysis, hearing loss and requires prompt treatment so it does not become permanent.

Due to how hard it's been for him to perform, he canceled his remaining tour dates to make his health his "priority." When he posted the announcement on his Instagram page, his wife replied, "love you" with a couple emojis.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

NINO/GC Images

As for Jenner, she was most recently spotted on Wednesday night with her ex Devin Booker at his NBA 2K23 video game release party in Los Angeles. Though Booker walked the red carpet alone, a source told PEOPLE that the former couple spent time together inside the event.

Jenner was first linked to Booker in 2020. That year, they were spotted road-tripping to Sedona, Arizona.

The pair went Instagram-official on Valentine's Day last year, with Jenner and Booker sharing their very first photos of each other. They later celebrated their one-year anniversary in June 2021. However, they reportedly broke up earlier this summer, though they've been seen spending time together since then.