You’ve probably seen at least one of your favorite celebrities donning Outdoor Voices’ monochrome athleisure at some point. After all, the brand — which is known for its soft workout gear and cozy loungewear — has been spotted on stars like Lizzo, Sophie Turner, and Hailey Bieber. And now, we’ve got another set to covet after Camila Mendes posted a selfie on her Instagram story while wearing the Outdoor Voices TechSweat set.

Mendes is, like much of the world, staying indoors due to the coronavirus outbreak — so the fact that she’s still wearing her workout gear while quarantining at home is just a testament to how comfortable the brand’s clothes are. She posted the mirror selfie while wearing the TechSweat Crop Bra and the TechSweat 7/8 Flex Leggings, both in the scarlet color option. Each is also available in other colors like black, gray, navy, and green.

This isn’t the first time the Riverdale star has been spotted in Outdoor Voices gear. She’s Instagrammed selfies at the gym before in different sets by the brand in the past, and even applauded them for featuring models with cellulite on its site. And that’s just on social media; she can also often be spotted in Outdoor Voices while out and about. Case in point: In April 2019, she was seen walking in Vancouver in another pair of Outdoor Voices leggings, in June 2019 she wore the slashback crop top by the brand, and in July 2019 she was even spotted wearing the same red TechSweat set that she’s wearing in her recent Instagram. So, it’s safe to say she’s a fan.

Luckily for anyone who wants to emulate Mendes’ favorite looks, it’s relatively affordable — especially if you plan on buying both items. This is thanks to Outdoor Voices’ OV Kits, which are cheaper than buying items separately. For instance, the Tech Kit, which consists of the crop bra and leggings, costs $95 to purchase together, as opposed to $45 and $75 separately. You can also mix and match colors if you don’t want the monochrome look.

You can shop Mendes’ Outdoor Voices crop bra and leggings below, or head over to the website to check out all the trendy styles on offer.

