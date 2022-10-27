7 Beauty Products Camila Mendes Can't Live Without

01 of 08

The Evolution of Camila Mendes

Courtesy Loops

Camila Mendes's plate is full – but she wouldn't have it any other way. After five years filming Riverdale plus other projects, she's now executive producing two upcoming films, Música and Upgraded, and was recently named the creative director of Loops, a skincare brand specializing in face masks.

Mendes says she wanted to "evolve as a person", but admits it wasn't easy mustering up the courage to branch out from acting. She both didn't want her work to suffer and she worried that people wouldn't take her other ventures seriously. But over the last two years she's had a change of heart.

"I think for a long time, I put myself in a box of just being an actor, and I didn't even want to consider the idea of ever stepping into anything entrepreneurial, or think of myself as a producer or anything else. Then, I got to a point in my life where I was like, 'Wait, why am I holding myself back? I actually would probably really enjoy doing these things and I think I could actually be good at them.'"

Though outside of the entertainment world, partnering with Loops felt like an organic fit.

"Not only did I really align with their skincare ethos, it felt like something that was super accessible to me and that I very much related to," she says. In her role, Mendes has already had a heavy hand in innovating new products. "I feel very much part of the Loops family," she shares.

As someone who has spent countless hours on sets, Mendes knows a thing or two about other areas of beauty, too. Ahead, Mendes shares the beauty essentials that have gotten her through long Riverdale shoots, and rare days off-duty.