7 Beauty Products Camila Mendes Can't Live Without

Riverdale star Camila Mendes is always on the go, but she makes time for a beauty routine. Here, she shares the products she relies on

By Hedy Phillips
Published on October 27, 2022 03:23 PM
The Evolution of Camila Mendes

Camila Mendes Beauty Essentials
Camila Mendes's plate is full – but she wouldn't have it any other way. After five years filming Riverdale plus other projects, she's now executive producing two upcoming films, Música and Upgraded, and was recently named the creative director of Loops, a skincare brand specializing in face masks.

Mendes says she wanted to "evolve as a person", but admits it wasn't easy mustering up the courage to branch out from acting. She both didn't want her work to suffer and she worried that people wouldn't take her other ventures seriously. But over the last two years she's had a change of heart.

"I think for a long time, I put myself in a box of just being an actor, and I didn't even want to consider the idea of ever stepping into anything entrepreneurial, or think of myself as a producer or anything else. Then, I got to a point in my life where I was like, 'Wait, why am I holding myself back? I actually would probably really enjoy doing these things and I think I could actually be good at them.'"

Though outside of the entertainment world, partnering with Loops felt like an organic fit.

"Not only did I really align with their skincare ethos, it felt like something that was super accessible to me and that I very much related to," she says. In her role, Mendes has already had a heavy hand in innovating new products. "I feel very much part of the Loops family," she shares.

As someone who has spent countless hours on sets, Mendes knows a thing or two about other areas of beauty, too. Ahead, Mendes shares the beauty essentials that have gotten her through long Riverdale shoots, and rare days off-duty.

Nighttime Mask

"LOOPS Night Shift is maybe the mask I use the most because I'm a night owl. I feel most like myself at night when everything's quiet and no one's calling me, I don't have to answer to anybody, and I'm just alone in my bedroom. And that, to me, is when Night Shift feels like my comforting friend. It's just like this warm blanket I put on at the end of the day."

Buy it! LOOPS Night Shift, $35; loopsbeauty.com

Acne Pads

"Love these, obsessed with these," Mendes says. "I tend to use these right before putting on a Loops mask because I feel like it gets out all the built-up residue of makeup, and it exfoliates that outer layer that probably is super clogged with makeup that I've been wearing, especially when I'm working and wearing lots of makeup."

Buy it! Beauty by Dr. Kay KD Wipe Away the Day Acne Treatment Pads, $29; beautybydrkay.com

Leave-In Hair Treatment

"I've been using this for a long time. I get pretty frizzy hair, so this is just something I put on every day before I leave the house to moisturize my ends, strengthen my hair and get rid of frizz."

Buy it! Olaplex No. 6 Bond Smoother, $30; olaplex.com

Dark Spot-Correcting Mask

"Hyperpigmentation is a big problem with my skin. Some nights I'll reach for Loops Hyper Smooth, because I pick a lot at my blemishes when I'm feeling super anxious or I'm stressed out, which is a problem. As they're healing, I'll have a brown mark on my face, and then that's when I'll go for Hyper Smooth."

Buy it! Loops Hyper Smooth, $35; loopsbeauty.com

Concealer

"When I started using Armani's Luminous Silk Concealer, I became obsessed because it literally looks like glass on your skin. I'm not somebody who likes to wear a lot of makeup day to day, but this is something I actually carry in my purse at all times. Whenever I need a little touch up, I put a little bit under my eyes, a little bit on any uneven skin tone and just blend it in, and it looks like I have nothing on but gives me the right amount of coverage."

Buy it! Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Concealer, $38; giorgioarmanibeauty-usa.com

Hydrating Face Mist

"I use this right after washing my face. I spray a little bit on a cotton pad just to get out all that extra product residue. And I also just love the scent of this mist. It smells so good."

Buy it! Eminence Organics Stone Crop Hydrating Mist, $39; emstore.com

Lipstick

"I'm very into nude lips right now. This is [currently] my favorite nude lipstick because it's nothing super intense and it still has a little bit of pink in it to look more like a natural lip. I just put that on and use my finger to blend it in a little bit. Sometimes I'll use a little liner over top, but that's usually if I'm going out somewhere."

Buy it! Giorgio Armani Lip Power Longwear Satin Lipstick in 109, $39; giorgioarmanibeauty.com

