Camila Coelho's Revolve Collection Is Here! Shop Her Favorite Piece Before It Sells Out

Fashion Blogger Camila Coelho’s clothing line with Revolve is going viral – which is something the industry tastemaker is used to. Thanks to her creative sense of style, beautifully curated feed and candid captions, Coelho has built an Instagram following of 8 million and counting. Which is why launching her first clothing collection with Revolve was the organic next step for her growing style empire.

It also seems that everything the 31-year-old Brazilian trendsetter touches turns to sold, as her Revolve line, which just debuted hours ago, is already selling out in some styles.

Coelho even kickstarted a hashtag around the clothing drop, urging fans to use #MYCCLOOK when modeling their outfits on social media.

Below, PEOPLE catches up with the tastemaker to learn more about her collection and where she finds inspiration.

What’s your favorite piece in the collection?

“I have different groups of colors, fabrics, and prints in my collection, so it’s definitely hard to choose a favorite because they all represent myself and my style. One group I’m really excited about are the mint pieces in linen, especially the Adah blazerand Hayden shorts. I love wearing linen during summer, and mint is such a trendy color now. If I don’t wear them as a set, I would style the blazer with a mini dress for a lunch, or jeans and white pants to go to a meeting. The shorts look so chic belted with a white button down shirt and heels.”

Why was now the time to launch your own collection with REVOLVE?

“I have worked with Revolve for more than four years now, and when it came to creating my own brand I couldn’t ask for a more trustworthy partner to align with. I’m so grateful to have their support!”

How has your style evolved over the years?

“I feel that today I know exactly what works for me and for my body, which allows me to feel more confident in pieces and trends that I like. Learning about your own personal style is a process, and it doesn’t happen overnight.”

Where do you continue to find outfit inspiration?

“I find inspiration through so many things (editorials, celebrities and TV!) but mostly real life women that I meet every day. Fashion week shows and street style also inspire me so much, especially when in Paris!”

Do you ever feel the need for a social media detox?

“For sure! I think everyone does, it can get so overwhelming sometimes. It’s hard for me as an influencer because when I take actual vacations to a beautiful destination I still want to share my experience. That said, what I’ve found the best detox for me is being back in my hometown in Brazil riding horses and being connected with nature. When I’m there, I really allow myself to disconnect from posting on my own channels. I come back from these trips feeling so refreshed, so we try doing it at least twice a year!”

What’s the most worn piece in your closet?

High-waisted denim pants! They go perfect paired with a lot of my colorful tops.

What’s the most sentimental piece of clothing you own?

The DVF dress I wore to my first MET GALA this year!