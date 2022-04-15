Camila Cabello Rocks Multi-Colored Nails – and Not Much Else! – in Sultry Bubble Bath Photo

Camila Cabello is flaunting what her mama – and her manicurist – gave her!

The "Havana" singer, 25, posted a photo of herself lounging in a bubble bath while showing off her multi-colored nails on Instagram on Tuesday, wearing only a towel wrapped around her head, a stunning statement necklace, and long chain link earrings as she relaxed in the tub surrounded by lush greenery.

"#FAMILIA is out now. 🌺," she captioned the sexy photo.

Prior to the release of Familia, Cabello's third studio album, the Grammy Award nominee opened up to PEOPLE about how she had to work through her "crippling anxiety" in order to focus on making new music.

"I was in the worst mental health state ever," she told PEOPLE (The TV Show!)'s Kay Adams last week. "And then I took a break at the beginning of the pandemic. I started doing therapy [and] trying to feel better."

"For me it was, if this process doesn't help me in feeling better, and if it's not me being honest and vulnerable and unfiltered, I don't really see how this is going to happen," Cabello continued. "That was my intention, was just to be myself, whatever that looked like at the time."

The singer went on to say that her studio sessions helped her turned "word vomit' into "the form of a melody."

"It really doesn't get more personal than that. I was all stream of consciousness," she added.

Continued Cabello: "There's a sense of trust in myself that I feel like I didn't have before because I was so anxious all the time. I really feel like I'm living my truth and I'm speaking my truth."

Following the album's release, Cabello appeared on the April 9 episode of Saturday Night Live where she performed her single, "Psychofreak," alongside Willow Smith. She also entertained the crowd with her lively performance of "Bam Bam," another song from her new album.