Camila Cabello Shows Off 'Romantic' VMAs Dress in BTS Video — and Gets a Visit from Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello is letting fans in on some of her “Señorita” secrets — and how she achieved her glamorous look at Monday night’s 2019 MTV Music Video Awards.

In a new behind-the-scenes video shared by Vogue on Wednesday, Cabello, 22, allowed cameras to follow her around in the days and hours leading up to the VMAs to document how she prepared for the annual awards show.

During the 10-minute video, the star also revealed how the collaboration between her and rumored boyfriend Shawn Mendes came about, admitting that she “lost sleep” over her decision to sing on “Señorita,” but ultimately decided to join the track.

The video began four days before the VMAs, as Cabello attended her final dress fitting for the three looks she wore throughout the night. As she showed off each dress, the singer shared why she was attracted to it.

Holding up her slinky, white Balmain dress that she sported on the red carpet, Cabello explained, “This one stuck out to me because it was very romantic, which is where I kinda am in life right now” — seemingly a nod to her romance with Mendes, 21.

The “Havana” singer then went on to share the low-cut, white, fishnet dress she wore for her “Señorita” performance, which she revealed was inspired by a segment of the music video, as well as her olive green, after-party mini dress.

“This is my after-party outfit which I am first going to take to Shake Shack for a burger after the show,” Cabello joked.

On the morning of the VMAs, just seven hours before the show, Cabello was filmed leaving for the Prudential Center with her adorable, tiny puppy in hand (named after a Disney prince!).

When she finally arrived at the New Jersey venue, Cabello sat down in her dressing room as her glam team began their work on her hair, makeup and nails.

The singer, meanwhile, focused on her upcoming performance by settling into her usual routine of listening to her “hype playlist,” meditating and rewatching dress rehearsals to perfect her live performance.

“I like to wake up and listen to something inspiring,” Cabello shared of her pre-performance go-to’s. “I do a lot of breathing; I do a 15-minute meditation, that helps me so much … just keeps me releasing the energy.”

“I make playlists and put songs [on it] that make me feel empowered,” she continued. “Sometimes, I’ll look up some of my favorite performances to feel inspired.”

And though Cabello admitted she was excited about her “Señorita” performance with Mendes — their first time performing the song live, as well as their first time on stage together in years — the star admitted she was initially unsure about the sexy collaboration.

“It must have been last summer where he sent me the idea for the song, and he was like, ‘Do you want to do this with me?'” Cabello recalled. “I thought it was super cool and it was a few months of back and forth, but I literally lost sleep over it because I was like, ‘My God, I think I do want to do it — maybe I don’t.'”

“There came a point where we were like, ‘Let’s just go in the studio and sing it and see how we feel. If it feels right, we do it and if we don’t, no pressure, it’s all good.'”

Luckily for Shawmila fans, the two immediately hit it off and felt the chemistry.

“We went [into] the studio and figured it out and then filmed the video a week and a half after,” Cabello revealed, adding that their live performance on Monday was “very simple and real” and would feature “just us two on stage and beautiful cozy lights.”

As fans of the linked singers know, Cabello certainly lived up to her word.

After almost two months of packing on the PDA, the pair took the stage and performed their highly anticipated hit amid romantic lighting.

She stayed several steps away from Mendes before coming in close to drape her arms over his biceps, which he flaunted in a sleeveless white tank top.

The two eventually came together to share a few sensual moments, including one intense scene in which they each stopped singing to gaze into each other’s eyes.

The high-profile duo teased several kisses during the performance without delivering, but they did rub their noses together before breaking into a smile, sharing an enthusiastic hug, and walking leaving the stage hand-in-hand — neither confirming nor quashing rumors that they’re making sparks fly offstage as well.

The singers, who won best collaboration and best cinematography, were up for several different awards for their sultry single including best art direction, best choreography, and song of the summer.

Since the release of the music video for their duet on June 20, the pair have been spotted kissing and holding hands in public on numerous occasions, most recently in Montreal last week and in New York City for Mendes’ birthday on Aug. 8.

The “Havana” singer also posted a sweet photo of the two for Mendes’ 21st birthday and dropped the “L” word in her caption. “Happy birthday to this magic human, I love you!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️”