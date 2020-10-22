Camila Cabello Debuts First Ever Short Haircut in Photo Snapped by Boyfriend Shawn Mendes

It's the first time the singer has ever chopped her hair this short

Short hair, don't care!

Camila Cabello has a completely new look, and she's loving it. Known for rocking her mermaid-like waist-length hair and side-swept curtain bangs, the "My Oh My" singer, 23, decided now was the time to chop it to the shortest length it's ever been.

"LOST MY SHORT HAIR VIRGINITY!!!! I’ve had long hair all my life it’s TIME TO FEEL THE AIR ON THESE SHOULDERS BABY photocredit: @shawnmendes ❣️❣️❣️❣️," Cabello captioned the photo taken by boyfriend Shawn Mendes, 22.

Cabello glanced over her shoulder for the shot and smiled softly at the camera as she kept her hair and bangs styled in its natural curly form. And her fans absolutely loved it.

"YOU'RE SO SO GORGEOUS 😭😭," one person commented. Someone else wrote, "Beautiful beautiful."

Shortly after she debuted her new look, Cabello posted a sweet photo with Mendes, jumping into his arms in a romantic embrace. "heheheheheh," she wrote.

The couple hasn't been shy about sharing their love for each other on social media. Just last month, when Mendes shared a snippet of his upcoming song "Wonder," on Instagram, Cabello, gave him some loving words of support.

"The world could use some magic, beauty, and Wonder always, but especially right now," she wrote on Instagram with the project teaser. "@shawnmendes what a gorgeous gift to the world. He's crafted this album with every last bit of his soul, his spirit, and his essence with the purest of intentions."

"My love, I'm so proud of the person you are and I'm so excited for people to see and hear your heart❤️," she added. Mendes replied to her comment with two emojis, "🥺❤️."

The couple appears to be reunited again, after being physically separated for a few months while Cabello filmed her upcoming movie, Cinderella, in the U.K. Before then, the two had spent the first months of the pandemic social distancing together.