Camila Cabello Honors 'Mother Nature' with a Neck Tattoo After Reading Braiding Sweetgrass

The inspiration for Camila Cabello's newest tattoo came after the singer finished reading Robin Wall Kimmerer's nonfiction book, Braiding Sweetgrass.

Cabello, 24, showed off the tat inked on the back of her neck and explained the story behind her Mother Nature-inspired symbol.

The singer began her Instagram caption with a line pulled from Kimmerer's book: "The word ecology is derived from the Greek word 'oikos', the word for home."

She continued: "this book on Indigenous wisdom and plants changed my life. After I read it, I knew I'd never look at the earth and all of its inhabitants the same."

Cabello said that the work of nonfiction "taught me about reciprocity, about the gift and wisdom in Mother Nature, and that when we heal the Earth, we heal ourselves."

She added: "'All flourishing is mutual.' So glad @kanenavasard and his talent helped me honor this special book today."

Cabello's tattoo artist Kane Navasard shared a photo of her new body art too. "A tiny sweetgrass braid for a sweetheart @camila_cabello," he said.

The "Havana" singer recently opened up to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon about the matching tattoos she and boyfriend Shawn Mendes have.

"I have a tattoo of Shawn on my lower back too — it says 'Shawn Mendes,'" Cabello joked, later telling Fallon, "It says 'señor,' and he has one on his lower back that says 'señorita.'"

Global Citizen Live, New York - Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes Credit: NDZ/Star Max/GC Images