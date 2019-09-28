Camila Cabello, Helen Mirren, Eva Longoria & More Strut Their Catwalks During Paris Fashion Show

Image zoom Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Paris Fashion Week included another star-studded runway full of style stars!

Several celebs including Camila Cabello, Eva Longoria, Helen Mirren, Geri Halliwell and Andie MacDowell walked the runway for L’Oréal Paris’ show on Saturday.

“Señorita” singer Cabello, 22, sported a revealing textured black blazer, black pants and matching chunky heels, accessorizing with white hoop earrings and a black ribbon necklace.

Cabello’s completed her sexy look with a blown-out, white nails and a slight smile during her pose.

Image zoom IAN LANGSDON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Longoria, 44, looked stunning during her catwalk wearing a black mock-neck long sleeve tucked into a long, navy block-colored, leather skirt. Instead of heels, the Desperate Housewives star wore a pair of black leather, heeled, tall boots.

The actress posed similar to a conductor on the carpet, holding her hands above her head with a baton. Later in the show, she would bring out her 15-month-old son Santiago with her on the runway.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

Image zoom WWD/Shutterstock

Spice Girl Halliwell, 47, looked gorgeous in a black, leather, belted overcoat dress paired with classic black pumps. Her dark nails, eyeliner, nude lip and short red hair completed the fabulous look.

She stopped on the runway posing fiercely with her hands tucked into her pockets, giving a small smile to the audience.

Image zoom IAN LANGSDON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Skipping Paris Fashion Week Appearance Amid Hospitalization Report: ‘I’m Really Sick’

Actress MacDowell, 61, flaunted her slim figure in a belted, long sleeve, lace, blue dress, which featured a long, black ribbon bow at the collar. She owned her runway moment tossing her hands up with peace signs while she did her catwalk.

The Four Weddings and a Funeral star paired her look with black pumps and a simple wavy hairstyle.

Image zoom IAN LANGSDON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Aquaman actress Amber Heard kept things chic and casual with a glammed up black pantsuit. The black textured blazer and velour pants featured gold buttons running down the side, adding flair to the classic look.

Heard pulled her blonde hair back, pairing the outfit with bright pink nails, simple jewelry and a sharp cat-eye.

Image zoom WWD/Shutterstock

Dutch model Doutzen Kroes, 34, added some color to the runway show with an orange and pink floral, high-low gown. The long sleeve dress featured a plunging neckline and a ruched center, as well as pieces of pink tulle underneath.

Kroes’ makeup popped with a bright blue eyeshadow balanced out with a nude lip and no jewelry. She also opted for a pair of orange open-toed heels.

Image zoom WWD/Shutterstock

How To Get Away With Murder star Aja Naomi King winked and flashed a huge smile as she walked the runway in a yellow, navy and red overlay mini. The short sleeve dress looked cute and comfortable on the star, who paired the look with red nails, Mary Jane buckle heels and of course, a red lip.

Image zoom WWD/Shutterstock

At the end of the show, confetti fell from the ceiling as the stars, including Cheryl Cole who made her return to the runway, celebrated their fabulous looks.

Image zoom WWD/Shutterstock

Paris Fashion Week concludes on Tuesday, wrapping up the end of Fashion Month.