Camila Cabello Debuts Brand New Mint Hair Color After Breakup from Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello's pastel breakover hair change comes less than a week after her split from Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello is starting a fresh chapter with a fresh hair change.

The superstar already decided to try a dramatic new look less than a week after she and Shawn Mendes announced their break-up.

The "Havana" singer, 24, shared some selfies of her new icy mint hair color that matched her shimmering eye shadow, ruffled gown and manicure.

While she didn't disclose whether or not the was permanent or just a wig, Cabello captioned her photos saying, "I clean up ok 👍🏼."

Camila Cabello Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock; Camila Cabello/Instagram

Cabello's hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos also posted Cabello's look on Instagram. He described it as: "CA MINT A 💙."

Mendes, 23, and Cabello announced their break-up last Wednesday in a joint statement shared to their respective Instagram Stories after spending over two years together. "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever ❤️" the statement said. "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends."

"We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward ❤️❤️❤️ Camila and Shawn," the statement concluded.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes | Credit: John Shearer/Getty

The longtime friends started dating in 2019, and often shared very public moments of PDA, be it romantic walks through their neighborhood or intimate videos posted to social media.

They spent the COVID-19 lockdown together in Miami, quality time that Mendes said brought them closer together.

"Camila and I were so lucky because we were able to just kind of be in a still moment, and it was the first time in the past six years that we've been just able to relax and not work at all," he told Audacy Check In in August. "We were going on bike rides around Miami, and it just felt really beautiful."

But a source told PEOPLE shortly after their breakup that the pop stars' bond simply couldn't stand the test of time.