Chopped! Camila Cabello Debuts New Makeover Complete with Short Haircut and Neon Makeup

Camila Cabello is debuting a trendy makeover to close out the summer.

The 24-year-old singer showed off a new haircut and a colorful makeup look in a series of photos shared on Instagram Thursday.

Cabello gave her long locks a chop for a blunt, shoulder-length bob that frames her face — perfectly showcasing some neon eyeliner. In one snapshot, the "Don't Go Yet" singer held up a manicured hand with nails that mirrored her eye makeup.

The star, who appears in the upcoming Cinderella remake and visited The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Thursday night, posed in another photo wearing an all-black ensemble consisting of a long-sleeved, off-the-shoulder crop top, matching trousers and peep-toe heels.

"Psychofreak," she captioned the post.

Cabello has been confident in her fashion choices in recent weeks. Last month, she took aim at body shamers in a TikTok video celebrating her curves.

"I was just running in the park minding my own business trying to be fit, trying to keep it healthy," Cabello said in the social media clip. "And I am wearing a top that shows my belly, and I wasn't tucking it in."

"Because I was running and existing like a normal person that doesn't tuck it in all the time," Cabello continued, "and I was like, 'Damn.' But then I reminded myself being at war with your body is so last season."

"I am grateful for this body that lets me do what I need to do," she concluded. "We are real women with curves and cellulite and stretchmarks and fat. And we gotta own that, baby."

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes | Credit: Kevin Mazur/AMA2019/Getty Images

In an interview with U.K. morning show host Ross King on Lorraine earlier this month, Cabello said it was "liberating" to talk about her body that way.

"I think that social media can be a good thing," she said. "For me, like posting about that video that I posted about my body and being like, 'I have cellulite and stretch marks and gain weight sometimes and that's normal' — having messages like that feels really liberating."