Camila Cabello Goes 'Dark and Sexy for Summer' with New Black-Brown Hair Color

The singer went back to her darker roots and shaggy bangs for a new summer look 

Published on May 17, 2023 04:46 PM
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello . Photo: Camila Cabello/instagram

Camila Cabello is going back to the dark side.

The "Havana" singer, 26, shared a series of photos on Sunday showing off a brand-new look for summer.

In the carousel of photos, Cabello debuted notably darker locks and shaggy bangs. In the first pic, the singer holds the camera up and takes a photo of her hair and outfit, a maroon and yellow shirt full of cut-outs and ties with a pair of short denim shorts.

Cabello wears her hair up for most of the photos but in one she wears it down and shaggy with a white long-sleeve shirt with ties scattered all over it, plus gray sweats.

Cabello's hairstylist, Nikki Lee, also shared photos of Cabello's new look on Instagram with the caption, "Retro Brunette 🖤 dark & sexy for summer 2023."

Last month, Cabello made headlines at Coachella for reconnecting with ex Shawn Mendes — and for her fashion choices.

The singer-songwriter shared a series of pictures to Instagram snapped during her time at the music festival, including a mirror selfie in a brown-burgundy string bikini with a white cap worn backward.

"It's whatever," she captioned the post.

For the cover photo, Cabello shared a close-up of a Chanel pearl necklace in her mouth. In one of the next slides, she sat playing guitar in her swimsuit with her back turned to the camera.

Other shots featured close-ups of the actress and activist's feet in a pool and another of her chest in a ruffly cream-colored camisole showing off her C-A-M-I-L-A necklace. In the last image, the Cuban-born star relaxed on the grass, posing with her tongue out for another selfie.

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello pack on the PDA during a date night in LA
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. MEGA

Cabello's post came after she and Shawn Mendes were spotted smooching at the trendy Indio, California, festival the first Friday.

Fans of the couple were quick to comment about their romance on Cabello's post the following Monday.

"Here for the comments about Shawn," one fan wrote, with another fully appreciating what Cabello was throwing down. "Hot and unbothered at Coachella AS SHE SHOULD BE."

"I'm so happy both of you got together again ❤️ ❤️ 😭," a third follower commented.

