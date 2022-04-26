Camila Cabello's Cute Coachella Outfit Included This Denim Style That's All Over Hollywood Right Now
Photo Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC
Camila Cabello is loving girl time.
Over the weekend, the "Don't Go Yet" singer attended Coachella — or as she dubbed it on Instagram, "hot girl CHELLA" — and according to the snapshots she shared, Cabello and her "girl squad" were thriving. The hitmaker, 25, posted a video montage of her time at the California festival, which was filled with nonstop dancing, clinking drinks, and killer outfits.
Rather than shooting for the stars at the festival known for head-turning attire, the "Bam Bam" singer kept things casual with a closet staple that's all over Hollywood right now: denim overalls. However, Cabello put her own spin on the low-key look: Unlike Blake Lively who hit up Martha Stewart's farm in classic jean overalls, or Jennifer Garner who did ballet in her kitchen in a baggy pair, or Jennifer Lopez who wore white overalls in Spain, the Cinderella star opted for shortalls.
Cabello danced all over the festival grounds in nothing but a crochet bra, ripped overall shorts, and Nike sneakers, showcasing the perfect way to wear celebrities' spring style obsession in summer weather (thanks, California desert heat!)
Women's overall shorts are casual, comfortable, and an easy one-and-done way to get ready without really thinking about putting together an outfit. While Cabello appears to be wearing these $595 R13 overall shorts, there are plenty of affordable options of the nostalgic look out there, like this classic pair that's just $35 on Amazon.
More than 3,000 Amazon shoppers have given these shortalls a five-star rating, and reviewers rave about their comfort and convenience, noting the "extremely deep" pockets. One even claimed they "could have worn these for days on end." Plus, nearly 1,500 customers have deemed this $34 pair perfect, calling them "super stretchy" and "very well made."
Whether you're dancing at a concert like Cabello, heading to the beach, or gardening, you're bound to get plenty of wear out a pair of women's overall shorts this summer. Below, shop five more shortalls from Amazon, Old Navy, Free People, and Revolve.
