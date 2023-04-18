Camila Cabello Wraps Up Her Steamy Coachella Weekend with New Bikini Selfies

Camila Cabello is sharing a peek inside her first weekend at Coachella 2023.

The singer-songwriter, 26, shared a series of pictures to Instagram Monday snapped during her time at the musical festival, including a mirror selfie in a brown-burgundy string bikini with a white cap worn backward.

"It's whatever," she captioned the post.

For the cover photo, Cabello shared a close-up of a Chanel pearl necklace in her mouth. In one of the next slides, she sat playing guitar in her swimsuit with her back turned to the camera.

Other shots featured close-ups of the actress and activist's feet in a pool and another of her chest in a ruffly cream-colored camisole showing off her C-A-M-I-L-A necklace. In the last image, the Cuban-born star relaxed on the grass, posing with her tongue out for another selfie.

Cabello's post comes after she and Shawn Mendes were spotted smooching at the trendy Indio, Calif. festival on Friday.

Fans of the couple were quick to comment about their romance on Cabello's post Monday.

"Here for the comments about Shawn," one fan wrote, with another fully appreciating what Cabello was throwing down. "Hot and unbothered at Coachella AS SHE SHOULD BE."

"I'm so happy both of you got together again ❤️ ❤️ 😭," a third follower commented.

camila cabello/Instagram

The musicians were captured in a video shared on 102.7 KIIS FM's Twitter account.

In the seconds-long clip, Cabello and Mendes, 24, were seen holding a drink in their hands while engaging in conversation. The "Havana" singer donned a white bustier top and denim cargo pants, while her global superstar counterpart wore a graphic T-shirt, beige pants and a bandana around his neck.

In another video, shared online by a Mendes fan account, the duo watched a performance in the crowd together and shared a kiss.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes. BACKGRID

Cabello and Mendes were friends for several years before they started dating in July 2019.

They were photographed sharing several PDA moments throughout that summer, and they made their first major public appearance as a couple that August at the MTV Video Music Awards, where they performed their duet "Señorita."

They also quarantined together in Miami during the COVID-19 pandemic, which Mendes said in August 2021 was a time that brought them closer together.

"Camila and I were so lucky because we were able to just kind of be in a still moment, and it was the first time in the past six years that we've been just able to relax and not work at all," he said in an interview with Audacy Check-In at the time. "We were going on bike rides around Miami, and it just felt really beautiful."

Dave Benett/Getty, Amy Sussman/Getty

However, just a few months later that November, Cabello and Mendes announced their split on Instagram through a joint statement.

"Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever ❤️" the statement, which they both shared on their Instagram Story, said. "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends."

"We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ Camila and Shawn," the statement concluded.

Now, following the viral videos of the ex-couple hanging out and kissing, a source told PEOPLE over the weekend that the pair have been communicating since announcing their split. "They have been friendly for several months and hung out," said the insider. "They always seemed to have a special connection."