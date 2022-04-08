Camila Cabello's Comfy Sneakers Might Just Be Hollywood's Best-Kept Shoe Secret
Photo Credit: Camila Cabello/Instagram
Camila Cabello is known for many things: Her killer pipes, her high-energy music, her rendition of Cinderella, and her relationship with Shawn Mendes. But when we hear the name Camila Cabello, one word immediately comes to mind: relatable.
The singer — whose third studio album Familia dropped today — often peels back the curtain and honestly opens up about her struggles with anxiety and body image. Considering her consistent candor, it should come as no surprise that Cabello's fashion choices are relatable, too. Case in point: The "Bam Bam" singer, 25, recently went shopping in a casual and sporty outfit complete with a pair of athletic sneakers.
On April 1, Cabello posted three pictures from Miami, Florida, in which she's posing in black workout shorts, a matching tank top, a Lululemon ball cap, and contrasting beige sneakers from an under-the-radar brand, Avre. Subtle, soft, and supportive, the Avre Life Force Beige Blush Sneakers are ideal for long days spent on your feet, whether you're running errands or shopping around a là Camila.
Buy It! Avre Life Force Beige Blush Sneakers, $145; avrelife.com
Avre, a sustainable shoe brand founded by sisters, has been spotted on plenty of famous feet including those of Lucy Hale, Aubrey Plaza, Olivia Munn, and Nina Dobrev. The casual kicks check all of the boxes: They're stylish, comfy, durable (every pair is machine washable!), and more affordable than a lot of celeb-approved footwear.
All Avre shoes are made with recycled water bottles, so they're helping the environment, too. And to top it off, the cute sneakers are moisture-wicking and temperature regulating, so you can comfortably wear them in hot climates — like Cabello showcased in Miami.
If you're tired of your run-of-the-mill sneakers, switch things up by opting for this unique, sustainable brand. Below, shop Cabello's exact sneakers in two more colors, plus two other picks from celeb-loved brand Avre.
Buy It! Avre Life Force White Sneakers $145; avrelife.com
Buy It! Avre Life Force Black Sneakers, $145; avrelife.com
Buy It! Avre Energee Light Grey Sneakers, $145; avrelife.com
Buy It! Avre Infinity Glide Off White Cream, $145; avrelife.com
