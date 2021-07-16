Camila Alves McConaughey Stresses Self-Love With Throwback Bikini Pic: 'The Journey Never Ends'

The 39-year-old model and mom of three encouraged body positivity in a heartfelt message to fans

Camila Alves McConaughey is celebrating body positivity.

The 39-year-old model shared an inspirational message about body image on Instagram Thursday, posting a throwback photo of herself in a black and red bikini.

"Hun….Tricked You!" she captioned the undated picture. "Just a early #tbt hope you are having a beautiful summer and NO my body doesn't look like this now 😂😂🤷🏽‍♀️. just a friendly reminder to LOVE YOURSELF in any stage you are in not easy when you are not at your ideal place but remember loving yourself it is the MOST important thing and that will ignite any changes you may be looking for!

"And trust me even if you are at your ideal place it is always changes for better health and spiritually. The journey never ends!" she continued. "We are all in it so BE KIND and DO NOT COMPARE YOURSELF TO OTHERS we are all unique creatures! 👊🏽👊🏽😘😘"

The Women of Today founder has long stressed the importance of self-care in overall wellness, suggesting a clever way to squeeze in some me-time while multitasking.

"If I'm cooking, I'll do leg lifts. There are certain things you can do," Alves told PEOPLE in December. "My days are really hectic with a lot of conference calls, so now I get out and walk while I'm on them.

In another bite of inspiration, the model previously cited clean eating – including pureed meals featuring baby food from the company she co-founded, Yummy Spoonfuls – as an easy way to feel great.