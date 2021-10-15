7 Beauty Essentials Camila Alves McConaughey Can't Live Without
The mom of three shares her "easy routine" for looking good from the inside out
Camila's Beauty Philosophy
For busy mom Camila Alves McConaughey, the best regimen is one that sticks to the basics. "My overall approach to beauty is: keep it simple. I have sensitive skin so if I do too much it reacts — not in a good way!"
The model and founder of Women of Today maintains an "easy routine" that she can seamlessly incorporate into her daily schedule. "Consistent care is important," she says.
So are effective products that give her skin, hair and nails exactly what they need. Ahead, she shares what her must-haves are now, from a nourishing cream (she took to Instagram to share her love of Clarins' Extra-Firming Energy) to a Cowash for her gorgeous curls and her favorite vegan nail polish.
Face Cream
"I have been using this product for the past couple of months. I love the combination of ingredients, including organic goji berry — they are always in my fridge, Acerola Seed Extract from Brazil, organic Apricot Oil and Paprika Extract, which gives my skin an immediate natural golden glow."
Buy It! Clarins Extra-Firming Energy, $88; clarinsusa.com
Body Scrub
"This is a great clean, simple scrub made with coffee grounds which supposedly help with cellulite. Try it!"
Buy It! Maui Babe Coffee Scrub, $24; mauibabe.com
Body Cream
"A few years ago I asked my Greek girlfriends Maya and Xeni what they use on their bodies — they always seem to have such beautiful skin. They recommended this cream and the brand's Tonic Body Treatment Oil. That's the first time I ever tried Clarins!"
Buy It! Clarins Body Shaping Cream, $71; clarinsusa.com
Body Sunscreen
"I like to keep things that I put in and on my body as natural as possible. This is the sunscreen I've been using lately; it isn't just for summer!"
Buy It! COOLA Mineral Body Organic Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50 Fragrance-Free, $32; coola.com
Cowash
"The last time I was shopping for curly hair products at a fancy shop, the lady at the store who had great curly hair whispered to me, 'We don't sell this at the store but you can get it at Target or Walmart for super cheap and it works great!' I've been using it for the last couple months, and so far so good! It doesn't have sulfates or harsh detergents and hydrates which is so important for curly hair!"
Buy It! As I Am Coconut Cowash, $9; asiamnaturally.com
Nail Polish
"I have a thing with nail polish — I kind of collect them! Essie has a better-for-you formula and a lot of great colors to choose from," she says of the now completely vegan range.
Buy It! Essie Fall 2021 Limited-Edition Collection, $11 each; essie.com
Protein Powder
"This is a vegan plant and herbal protein powder [created by Kate Hudson!] that helps to improve glucose levels. [Editors' Note: Consult your doctor before adding a supplement to your routine.] There's no gluten, GMOs or synthetic ingredients. It comes in two great flavors and it's easy to add to smoothies or mix with water."
Buy It! INBLOOM Green Protein, $59 each; tobeinbloom.myshopify.com
