For busy mom Camila Alves McConaughey, the best regimen is one that sticks to the basics. "My overall approach to beauty is: keep it simple. I have sensitive skin so if I do too much it reacts — not in a good way!"

The model and founder of Women of Today maintains an "easy routine" that she can seamlessly incorporate into her daily schedule. "Consistent care is important," she says.

So are effective products that give her skin, hair and nails exactly what they need. Ahead, she shares what her must-haves are now, from a nourishing cream (she took to Instagram to share her love of Clarins' Extra-Firming Energy) to a Cowash for her gorgeous curls and her favorite vegan nail polish.