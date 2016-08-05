If there’s one thing Brazilians are experts in it’s bikinis. So when Mrs. Matthew McConaughey and Brazilian bombshell in her own right, Camila Alves, offers up her two cents on two pieces, you best sit up and take note.

In an exclusive video for People, the former model answers five of fans most pressing questions about her life, starting with her favorite date night memory with her husband, to which she answers spending time together in the kitchen. She also confesses that same kitchen is where you’re likely to find her daughter’s ever-expanding science project that seems to mainly consist of various condiments mixed together.

But she also shared a handful of fashion tips, including one she’s held on to since her modeling days, mixing her foundation with her body lotion and a touch of shimmer to cover any imperfections in her skin. And if you’re looking to get a true Brazilian bikini in honor of the Rio Olympics, Alves says look no further than BumBum Ipanema which she proclaims to be, “the best bikini brand down there.”