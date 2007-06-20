Cameron Diaz's Denim Loyalty

We have been raving about Cameron Diaz‘s minidresses that she’s been rocking while promoting Shrek 3. But let’s not forget her wardrobe off the green carpet — Cameron has been wearing some pretty sexy denim in her downtime. Cameron has been stepping out in her staple Seven “Roxanne” skinny jeans, which she has in two different washes, New York Dark and Light Weight Mercer. What’s better is the jeans are almost as affordable as her Kate Moss for Topshop dress at $149, 7forallmankind.com. We even spotted her in a Seven “Roxy” skirt, $149, 7forallmanking.com. Want a pair like Cameron’s for less? Try these BDG jeans in dark blue, $50, at urbanoutfitters.com.