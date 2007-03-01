Cameron Diaz's Cute Cover Up: Get the Look!

I have a well-documented love for all things animal print — not leopard print, but anything printed with images of animals like my beloved owl shoes. So, when I saw photos of Cameron Diaz wearing a giraffe-printed cover-up on her recent Hawaiian vacation with Drew Barrymore, I had to track it down. Turns out that it is from celeb-fave Vitamin A (Jessica Alba is a huge fan) and retails for $282 (click here to snag your own). The Tunic is full-length, sheer and has a peek-a-boo front that is the perfect cover-up (not that with Cameron’s physique, she needs one). Too bad she didn’t also get the matching bikini — it’s adorable! — Melissa Liebling-Goldberg