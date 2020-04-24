Before hitting the red carpet, celebrities often coordinate with stylists, designers and brands in advance to borrow a dress or have something made. But for Cameron Diaz, finding a red carpet look was as simple as swiping her credit card.

The Charlie’s Angels star, 47, sat down with her friend and makeup artist Gucci Westman for an episode of Westman’s YouTube series “Makeup & Friends.” In the video, Diaz and Westman reminisce about old red carpet moments, including Diaz’s former shopping destination of choice for her premiere dresses. “The red carpet is so different now. For my premieres, I would just go to Barney’s and buy clothes and go to my premiere,” Diaz shared.

Continuing, the actress also said that people on today’s red carpet are more “objectified” than they were a decade ago. “It wasn’t like a whole production where you got judged or, what’s the word, rated or scored for how you look.”

Diaz and Westman met early on in their careers. Diaz’s said in the video that after meeting Westman on set, “we literally did every single — like everything together from then on.”

The two friends also discussed the story behind Diaz’s 2002 Oscar’s look. “I was like ‘Oh, I’m going to the Oscar’s. I forgot,’” said Diaz, who, at the time, did not have a dress. Luckily, Westman was able to call in a favor and procure a pink-and-red floral Emanuel Ungaro gown for her friend. Westman paired the ensemble with a “barefaced” beauty look, a red lip and no mascara.

Later in the video, Diaz opened up about her marriage to Good Charlotte singer Benji Madden. “I love being married. I love that the best thing that ever happened to me was finding my husband, and our partnership and his friendship and all that.”

The couple has been married since 2015 and have a daughter, Raddix, who was born in December 2019.

Diaz also touched on whether on or not she would return to acting. “I’m never gonna say never, ’cause that’s just—I’m not a person who says never about anything.”