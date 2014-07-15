Cameron Diaz Reveals All the Details Behind Her (Bare!) Butt's Big Screen Debut

Considering she seems to only be getting hotter with age, it comes as no surprise that Cameron Diaz, 41, isn’t the least bit shy about getting naked on camera for the first time ever in her newest film Sex Tape — well, almost naked.

“It’s just a butt crack scene,” the actress laughed as she told PEOPLE about her bare moment at the film’s N.Y.C screening Monday. “I don’t really consider it a nude scene — it’s just my butt! It’s my butt.”

In her latest role, Diaz and costar Jason Segel play a married couple that decides to spice up things up after 10 years together by making a no-holds-barred sex tape, only to discover it’s gone missing. As to why she chose this particular role to finally take the plunge and strip down for the racy scenes, she explained it’s all about authenticity to the characters.

“It’s not just something that’s gratuitous,” Diaz said. “It’s really about the playfulness of these people.”

And another reason? “Jason showed his butt! So, it’s only fair,” she added. “If I had only showed my butt, and he didn’t, I would have been like… ‘that’s not fair!'”



Most enviably, it seems that Diaz didn’t do anything out of the ordinary to prep her above-average tush for its shining silver screen moment.

“I lived in a consistent way,” she reveals. “I wrote the

The Body Book

, which is my philosophy on why it’s important to take care of your body, and I practice what I preach, which is just the every day maintenance of my machine.”

We have a feeling Diaz’s “machine” has a few more nude scenes in the future. What do you think of the star baring her butt? Share your thoughts below!

–Haiwen Lu

