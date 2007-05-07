Cameron Diaz is Back to Blonde! What Do You Think?

Even though Cameron Diaz dyed her hair dark months ago, we never stopped thinking of her as a blonde — and now she’s back to her sunny self! She’s been inching towards a ligher color for months, from her raven color at the Golden Globes to a chestnut brown at the Oscars to her recent ligher highlights. But as of last Thursday, she’s full-on pale blonde again, and we’re loving it! Though, as Cameron told PEOPLE at a recent Shrek 3 junket, the color is not something she planned. “It’s chemistry, baby,” she says of her new shade. “Have you ever gone in and tried to mix 20 volume bleach? Got to be careful with that. As women know. It just happened.” Tell us what you think: Do you like Cameron better as a brunette or are you glad she’s back to blonde?