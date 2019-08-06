Cameron Diaz Says Impulsive Hair Changes Are a Way to 'Start Over'

Cameron Diaz is not one to shy away from a new do, especially when she’s influenced by her current mood. In new video celebrating InStyle magazine’s 25th anniversary issue, the actress reflects on her hair transformations while looking back at her four famous covers of the high-fashion glossy.

In her May 2012 cover shoot, Diaz can be seen posing in a number of designer gowns during Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris. Her hair is a notably short, shaggy bob.

“I was probably a little crazy at the time too which was why was why I wanted to cut all my hair off,” the star says.

At the time of the cover, Diaz was about to turn 40. But she didn’t feel the pressure to conform to any industry ideals: “I’m not trying to fit into anyone’s box about how I should be. I just fit in my own box.”

Looking back, Diaz hinted she may have been looking to instigate a change or hit the reset button.

“You know when you’re going through those periods of time when you’re like ‘I’m gonna get bangs,’ you know what bangs mean right… just like a lot of emotions. Or when you have to cut off all of your hair because you’re just like ‘I’m starting over!’” she said in her video with InStyle.

Since 2012, Diaz has paved a completely new path.

In 2013, she started to distance herself from acting and instead delved into the world of wellness with the release of her best-selling book, The Body Book. In 2016, she released another book, The Longevity Book, in which she reveals her tricks to aging gracefully.

She’s also settled down in her personal life. In 2015, she married Good Charlotte band member Benji Madden. Since then, she has felt “so much better about everything,” according to a source.

In her interview with InStyle, Diaz gushed over Madden, saying “getting married to him was the best thing that ever happened to me. My husband’s the best. He’s the greatest human being.”

At the moment, Diaz says she doesn’t miss acting, but rather feels “fulfilled” and wants to take time to herself. That doesn’t mean we’ve seen the last of her, though.

The star said she wants to “reorganize” so that when she does come back to the spotlight, she’s doing something she’s passionate about.

“Something that just feels effortless,” she added.