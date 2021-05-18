Cameron Boyce's Sister Raises Funds for Late Actor's Foundation with Tower28 Lip Gloss Campaign

The Boyce family teamed with clean beauty brand Tower28 to release a limited-edition ShineOn Lip Jelly — and 100% of profits will go towards The Cameron Boyce Foundation

It's been nearly two years since Disney star Cameron Boyce suddenly died after suffering a seizure in his sleep due to epilepsy, three years after he was diagnosed with the disorder. For his family and friends, the grief still exists. But rather than focus on loss, Cameron's parents, Libby and Victor Boyce, and sister Maya Boyce, are doing exactly what he would have wanted — making it their mission to raise awareness of the neurological disorder.

In partnership with clean beauty brand Tower28 and actress Sofia Carson's sister Paulina Char (who was a close friend of Cameron and is Tower28's brand manager), the Boyce family is launching the Wild for a Cure campaign, featuring a limited-edition ShineOn Lip Jelly to raise funds for The Cameron Boyce Foundation, founded in July 2019 to find a cure for epilepsy.

"The best thing that we can do is to raise money in his honor to do more epilepsy research. I don't think we could honor him any more than working towards a cure for epilepsy," Libby tells PEOPLE. "That is what keeps us going day to day and able to cope with the grief."

Cameron Boyce Foundation Libby and Victor Boyce | Credit: Ben Cope

Libby, Victor, Maya and Paulina worked closely with the product development team at Tower28 to create the perfect, sheer raspberry shade for the ShineOn Lip Jelly (available starting Tuesday while supplies last), with 100% of the profits going directly to The Cameron Boyce Foundation.

Libby Boyce, Actor Cameron Boyce, and Victor Boyce Greg Doherty/Getty | Credit: From left: Libby Boyce, Cameron Boyce and Victor Boyce

"The color is very meaningful because it is the color that represents epilepsy. When I was developing the shade, I entirely had that in mind. I wanted this to be the most perfect, very universally flattering shade," Paulina says. "I knew when Maya said she loved it, we had a winner."

Making the partnership even more meaningful: Cameron's younger sister Maya models the product in the Wild for a Cure campaign. "Maya represents everything Tower28 stands for. She is just such a beautiful soul. I could not imagine anyone else being the face of this campaign," Paulina says.

Maya Boyce Maya Boyce in Tower28 and The Cameron Boyce Foundation's Wild for a Cure campaign | Credit: Courtesy Tower 28

Cameron and Maya's dad Victor knows that Cameron is looking down at his sister with immense pride. "I don't think that he would be surprised. She lived in his shadow for a long time. Now for her to step out into her own light, that's the main thing that he would want. I know for sure he would be super proud and happy for her," he says.

The Boyce family also feels blessed to continue keeping Cameron's memory alive by working with his close friends, like Paulina.

"Paulina was a dear, dear friend of Cameron's. I can't say enough about their relationship. It really was a very substantial friendship in his life," Libby says. "We really wanted to support Tower28, because that's what Cameron would want."