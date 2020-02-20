As a principal dancer of the American Ballet Theatre, Isabella Boylston knows a thing or two about good tights.

The brand she trusts the most? Calzedonia, because they’re high-quality and flattering. “They look good on everyone!” Boylston told PEOPLE after a ballet barre event hosted by the Italian fashion house in New York City’s Soho neighborhood on Thursday.

“Honestly, comfort is probably the biggest thing for me. Aesthetic too. Maybe they’re tied,” the professional ballerina and Calzedonia ambassador shared with a laugh. “I need to be able to move and stretch in tights — I can do that in Calzedonia designs. I prefer the sheer ones because you can still see muscle tone through them.”

Image zoom Courtesy Calzedonia

RELATED: Julia Roberts Serves Fall Style Inspo in Pink Blazer Dress and Tights for New Calzedonia Campaign

Boylston — who said she trains ballet about nine hours a day and performs multiple times a week — fronts in the Calzedonia’s “Create Your Own Stage” campaign (which launched Feb. 17) and stars in a corresponding video, dancing through iconic New York City spots wearing three different styles of Calzedonia tights.

Image zoom Courtesy Calzedonia

In the first part of the clip, Boylston twirls through a crowd on the Brooklyn Bridge modeling checkered print tights. Next, she leaps around Washington Square Park in a diamond-patterned style and finally, Boylston is shown wearing black polka-dot tights with a matching tutu and pointe shoes as she performs in an empty theater.

Image zoom Courtesy Calzedonia

“It’s the idea that you have the power to like create your own path, create your own journey, create your own happiness,” the ballerina told PEOPLE. “Obviously there’s a lot in life that can go wrong, but ultimately, you are the one in charge of your own destiny.”

As a brand ambassador, Boylston was invited to Calzedonia’s “Leg Show” — the label’s take on a traditional runway fashion show — in Verona last year. Aside from eating mountains of pasta (her all-time favorite food), the dancer said the trip was particularly specially because she got to see the birthplace of Juliet Capulet, one of her “most cherished roles to perform.”

“Even though Calzedonia is an enormous global brand, it still feels like a family. And to work with a company that really appreciate the arts has been such a pleasure…in the time we live in, the arts are more important than ever,” Boylston said.