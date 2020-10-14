Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Calvin Klein’s Comfiest Cotton Underwear Is on Super Sale on Amazon Right Now

We love a good Calvin Klein deal here at PEOPLE — especially when it’s on comfy underwear.

The brand’s most popular pack of women’s underwear is currently over 50 percent off thanks to Amazon Prime Day. (Which ends tonight, by the way!) The five-pack of underwear is currently the top best-seller in the women’s bikini panties category thanks to over 2,400 shoppers who have left them a five-star rating. Made out of 95 percent cotton, the undies are super stretchy, come in various colors, and feature Calvin Klein’s signature logo waistband.

The popular panties are selling out pretty fast thanks to their new low price of $23, so only limited colors and sizes are available right now.

Reviewers rave that the underwear are breathable, long-lasting, and so comfortable that they don’t even feel like they’re wearing them.

“Very worth the price,” one shopper wrote. “You get what you pay for. I purchased these three years ago [and] I still wear them. They have not faded, zero rips, zero holes. I wear them to work and they are comfy. The seam line through pants is not too bad for being this style of underwear...They are light and breathable.”

If you’re eyeing them, we’d buy them ASAP — not only does the deal end soon, but they’re almost gone, too! Check out more Calvin Klein Prime Day deals here.

