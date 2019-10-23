You Can Officially Shop That Calvin Klein Collection Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Modeled on Amazon

Image zoom Glen Luchford

Calvin Klein is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a special capsule collection, and now you can get your hands on it on Amazon.

The iconic brand advertised the new collection earlier this month with a steamy campaign featuring newlyweds Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, who stripped down for a makeout session (and some dancing) in their Calvin Klein undies. The campaign also features other celebs and models like A$AP Rocky, Kendall Jenner, Troye Sivan, Liu Wen, Parker Van Noord and Rebecca Leigh Longendyke. Currently, 16 pieces from the collection, including bras and both men and women’s underwear, are available for purchase on Amazon for a limited time.

While we can’t guarantee you’ll look exactly like the Biebers did wearing pieces from the collection, we do know you’ll be super comfy in them. Like the rest of its lingerie, the CK50 collection is made from breathable, soft cotton that is machine washable. While most of the collection features the CK50 logo on it, there are also solid color options available — including the bright red bra and undies set Jenner modeled.

Amazon shoppers love Calvin Klein’s Modern Bralette — it’s racked up over 1,500 positive reviews from customers who say it’s a ‘cute and comfy bra.’ Plus, it comes in over 40 colors and prints. (Take note: There are two listings for the same bralette on Amazon, each with a different selection of prints and colorways.)

“This is the most comfortable bralette in the world. I wear this everywhere. It’s cute if you want to show it off under a flannel or cropped sweatshirt, or just a nice piece to wear under tank tops,” one shopper wrote. “The material is UNBELIEVABLY soft, it feels like you aren’t wearing a bra at all. I put this in the wash with all my clothes and let it hang to dry, and I’ve had no problems with shrinking or pilling at all.”

We’re not sure just how long the collection will be available on Amazon, so you’ll want to grab anything you have your eye on ASAP before it’s gone. To shop it all, check out the CK50 capsule collection on Amazon here.