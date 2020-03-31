Nordstrom Rack Just Majorly Marked Down Calvin Klein Bralettes, Underwear, and Pajamas

Image zoom

Replacing your bras, underwear, and pajamas is probably something you should be doing more often. I’m certainly guilty for hanging onto an old pair of pajamas that I really don’t even wear anymore but can’t seem to throw out. But since many of us have a little more time on our hands nowadays, this is the perfect opportunity to toss things you haven’t worn in a while — then replace them with crazy-discounted goodies from Nordstrom Rack’s end-of-season sale.

The retailer recently launched a massive sale with huge markdowns on everything from women’s clothing to beauty products. While there are tons of amazing things to add to your cart (just look at all this cute home decor!), we’re particularly drawn to its loungewear sale. So many super comfy essentials from Calvin Klein are discounted, like this two-piece leggings set and its super popular triangle cup bralette.

Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Calvin Klein Triangle Cup Bralette, $13.97 (orig. $26); nordstromrack.com; Calvin Klein Motive Tank & Leggings 2-Piece Set, $39.97 (orig. $66); nordstromrack.com; Calvin Klein Triangle Cup Bra, $19.97 (orig. $36); nordstromrack.com

You can even snag packs of Calvin Klein underwear at a discount, like these boyshorts and bikini-style options.

Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Calvin Klein Carousel Sleep Boyshorts, $21.97 (orig. $72); nordstromrack.com; Calvin Klein Solid Bikini Pack of 2, $12.97 (orig. $26); nordstromrack.com; Calvin Klein Assorted Bikinis Pack of 3, $18.97 (orig. $33); nordstromrack.com

You’ll also find breathable pajama sets with tank tops and shorts that are perfect for both day and night as the weather warms up — start by checking out this cute jersey knit options.

Nordstrom Rack’s Comfort at Home sale runs through April 6th, but the Calvin Klein intimates are quickly selling out, so you’ll definitely want to shop to replace whatever you’re throwing out from your intimates drawer ASAP.