The Calvin Klein Collection Justin and Hailey Bieber Modeled Is on Sale — Plus More Intimates Starting at $6

This never happens

By Christina Butan
November 28, 2019 10:24 AM
Glen Luchford

Amazon has officially kicked off its Black Friday deals today, and tons of goodies from some of our favorite brands are majorly marked down. From these coveted Bose headphones (which are at their lowest price ever, by the way) to basically every best-selling Amazon device, it’ll be hard not to shop it all. 

The retail giant has even discounted over 70 pieces of apparel from Calvin Klein, which is notable since the brand doesn’t go on sale often. Right now, you can stock up on bras and underwear for as low as $6 — but you only have until the end of the day to take advantage of the deal. The brand’s limited-edition 50th anniversary capsule collection, which was modeled by stars like Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, and Kendall Jenner, is also included in the sale.

Amazon

Buy It! Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette Red CK50 Limited Edition, $19.60 (orig. $28); amazon.com

Calvin Klein Bras, Bralettes, and Underwear on Sale

While you may have to do a little digging to find the cheapest prices (the discounts vary depending on what color and size you choose), most everything is marked down to some degree, so you’ll be getting a deal either way. Happy saving!

