Calvin Klein’s Wildly Popular Bras and Underwear Are Up to 50% Off on Amazon — Today Only

Amazon’s Big Style Sale has been offering amazing discounts on name brands like Adidas, Kate Spade, New Balance, and more this week. Now, another customer-favorite label is majorly on sale — today only.

You can grab some of Calvin Klein’s most popular bras, underwear, and loungewear for up to 50 percent off on Amazon today. The beloved intimates brand usually doesn’t go on sale, but when it's marked down, things always sell out fast.

Here are some discounted items that are still available (for now):

A special rainbow five-pack of the brand’s popular cotton bikini panties is on sale for $34 today. (To put that in perspective, the three-pack usually retails for $35.) Shoppers say the best-selling underwear is “practically indestructible” and feels comfortable “even on a hot day.” Two and three-packs of the underwear are also on sale in limited colors and sizes.

Buy It! Calvin Klein Carousel Logo Cotton Bikini Panty, 5 Pack, $33.80 (orig. $49); amazon.com

Some of Calvin Klein’s lightly lined bralettes are also on sale, including this racerback style. Similar to the shopper-loved modern cotton bralette, the low-impact bra is wire-free and made out of a breathable cotton fabric blend.

Buy It! Calvin Klein Carousel-Logo Bralette, $14 (orig. $20); amazon.com

Plus, some of the label’s loungewear and activewear is on sale too. Shoppers say these high-waisted leggings with two back pockets are flattering and can pass as dress pants. You can snag select colors for up to 25 percent off.

Buy It! Calvin Klein High Waist Legging, $44.45 (orig. $59); amazon.com