Calvin Klein Apologizes for Offending LGBTQ Community with Ad of Bella Hadid Kissing Female Robot

Calvin Klein is facing intense backlash from the LGBTQ community for an ad that features Bella Hadid kissing a female robot-influencer Lil Miquela.

In the ad titled “Bella Hadid and Lil Miquela Get Surreal,” the latest video for the fashion brand’s “I Speak My Truth in #MyCalvins” campaign — Hadid, 22, can be heard saying, “Life is opening doors’ as she caresses Miquela’s face.

She continues with “Creating new dreams that you never knew could exist,” before the two share a long kiss.

The model and the robot then stare at each other until the light dims and the screen fades to black.

Although the campaign’s goal was to capture the essence of individuality and expression, viewers grew outraged, accusing Calvin Klein of “queer-bating.”

“Who is gonna tell Calvin Klein you’re supposed to wait until June for your tone-deaf queer-bait campaigns!! Lil Miquela and Bella Hadid out here smooching two weeks too early!!!” New York Magazine writer Madison Kircher tweeted.

Queer-baiting refers to the marketing technique in which creators use queer sexuality in a teasing surface level way rather than embracing it to get attention and make money.

“The Calvin Klein ad where Bella Hadid makes out with Lil Miquela… 1. Stop using lesbianism to sell your clothing… we’re not garnish for me. 2. Should have been me,” another user expressed.

Calvin Klein has since apologized for the ad explaining, “The concept for our latest #MYCALVINS campaign is to promote freedom of expression for a wide range of identities, including a spectrum of gender and sexual identities.”

"Life is about" what? This is a total queer bait …

“This specific campaign was created to challenge conventional norms and stereotypes in advertising. In this particular video, we explored the blurred lines between reality and imagination.”

“We understand and acknowledge how featuring someone who identifies as heterosexual in a same-sex kiss could be perceived as queer-baiting. As a company with a longstanding tradition of advocating for LGTBQ+ rights, it was certainly not our intention to misrepresent the LGTBQ+ community. We sincerely regret any offense we caused.”

Alongside the statement, the brand wrote, “We welcome all types of constructive feedback from our community. We see your comments and we appreciate them. We’d like to offer our thoughts in response to comments on our campaign video featuring Bella Hadid and Lil Miquela.”

Hadid did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The ad remains online.