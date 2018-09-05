California Is Banning Cosmetic Animal Testing: Here's What You Need to Know

Getty

California is taking a major stand against beauty brands who test on animals.

In a unanimous vote, the California State Assembly passed bill SB 1249, which will make it illegal to sell products, from makeup to deodorant, that have been — or include ingredients that have been — tested on animals. If signed into law by Governor Jerry Brown, the change will go into place on January 1st, 2020, and would apply to all brands currently selling in California as well as any others that enter the market.

The bill, which was introduced by California Senator Cathleen Galgiani (D), states: “Notwithstanding any other law, it is unlawful for a manufacturer to import for profit, sell, or offer for sale in this state, any cosmetic, if the cosmetic was developed or manufactured using an animal test that was conducted or contracted by the manufacturer, or any supplier of the manufacturer, on or after January 1, 2020.”

During a press conference in August, Galgiani discussed the importance of the state-wide ban. “While a similar measure in Congress, The Humane Cosmetics Act, has not moved, we are doing what we have normally done when Congress does not act, and that is for California to move forward and lead the way,” she said. “At some point we need to be committed to a truly ‘cruelty-free standard’ for all cosmetics sold in California. And I believe SB 1249 brings the right balance to this important goal.”

While California is the first state in the U.S. to officially go cruelty-free, many other countries have taken the step. India, Israel, the European Union have all taken measures against animal testing in some capacity. And many U.S.-based brands — like Herbivore, Milk Makeup and Fenty Beauty — voluntarily avoid the practice entirely.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, Sen. Galgiani says, “By prohibiting the sale or promotion of any cosmetic if the final product or any components thereof have been tested on animals after the date of enactment, SB 1249 will bring California’s humane standards in line with the world’s highest. Given that most manufacturers do not directly conduct tests on animals, recently accepted amendments now focus the legislation on manufacturers and their suppliers, including third parties who may test on behalf of manufacturers or their suppliers. Keeping animal testing out of the supply chain is the same standard that many ‘cruelty free’ companies employ.”

For those living in and out of California, animal rights organization PETA keeps a list of the many popular beauty brands it claims are still testing on animals. You can see their full list of brands that test on animals (as well as those that don’t) on their website.