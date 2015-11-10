Caitlyn Jenner Wows in Custom Moschino Gown at Glamour Women of the Year Awards

Not only was Caitlyn Jenner one of the honorees at Glamour‘s Women of the Year Awards in New York City on Monday, she was also one of the best dressed.

The 66-year-old I Am Cait reality star stunned in a custom blue long sleeve silk gown with black lapel detail by Moschino Couture! by Jeremy Scott. She accessorized with Neil Lane diamonds and black pumps by Barollo Italy.

Jenner let her designer dress do all the talking, leaving her accessories to a minimum and styling her long tresses in a chic updo.

Daughter Kylie Jenner was the only family member in attendance that night. “Had some major wardrobe malfunctions but that couldn’t stop me from supporting the ones I love. You’re amazing @caitlynjenner congrats on being woman of the year @glamourmag,” the 18-year-old wrote on Instagram.

Scott was also at the event to make sure the former Olympian looked picture perfect on her big night.

Jenner was recognized as one of the magazine’s Women of the Year for her transgender advocacy work. Fellow awardees included actress Reese Witherspoon, dancer Misty Copeland and designer Victoria Beckham.

Since revealing her true identity to Diane Sawyer in April and making her debut as Caitlyn on the cover of Vanity Fair, Jenner has used her newfound fame to bring light to the transgender community.

“I started thinking, maybe this is why God put me on earth,” she told

Glamour

. “This issue has been swept under the rug for so long. I need to tell this story on the highest level you can possibly do it. Not just for me but for this entire community.”

Caitlyn has since received the Arthur Ashe Courage Award and Teen Choice Award for Choice Social Media Queen along with the Woman of the Year title.

Also in attendance at the Glamour gala were Serena Williams, Madeleine Albright, Selena Gomez, Amy Schumer, Jared Leto as well as the U.S. Women’s soccer team.

Jenner is not the first transgender woman to be named Woman of the Year; last year actress Laverne Cox was honored.

Such an honor to meet @Caitlyn_Jenner at the @glamourmag Women of the Year Awards! pic.twitter.com/fY2aAaMsGh — Hope Solo (@hopesolo) November 9, 2015

– Karen Mizoguchi