Caitlyn Jenner rang in her “first birthday” Tuesday night (it’s her 66th in life, but first since coming out as a woman) and to celebrate, she donned a series of outfits that showed just how far she’s come since her first few forays out in women’s clothing.

For a Logo TV event in L.A. (where her friends, including Candis Cayne, sang to her and brought her a cake), Jenner chose a simple, understated LBD in the fabric of the moment (velvet), worn with sophisticated accessories, glossy waves and coral nails. Earlier that day, she fêted her birthday with family wearing a pussybow blouse with a floral print and sheer sleeves, plus bold leather leggings, booties and her favorite Henri Bendel “Uptown” satchel. And the previous day, she stepped out in white Mother Denim jeans, white sandals and an airy bias-cut Alice + Olivia sweater, worn with aviators and a pendant necklace.

As Jenner starts to establish her style, fashion designers continue to want to dress the former Olympian and current transgender activist. “Every designer is dying to dress her right now,” Michael Costello told PEOPLE recently. “Of course it has a lot to do with the publicity that Caitlyn can bring to the brand, but I think she’s setting some trends and everybody’s going to fall in love with her.”

