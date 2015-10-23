Cait vs. Kate! Caitlyn Jenner Wears Princess Kate's Famous Blue Engagement Dress
Looks like even celebrities are copy-Kate’s.
Caitlyn Jenner‘s latest look immediately gave us fashion flashbacks to one of Princess Kate‘s most famous dresses. May we present one of the best Fashion Faceoffs ever…
Getty; AKM-GSI
Jenner fearlessly channeled the royal Wednesday night, wearing the same style Issa London wrap-dress Kate wore to announce her engagement to Prince William in 2010. The only difference? The color. Jenner is wearing the pre-fall 2015 shade of blue, which is slightly different to the blue of Kate’s dress.
Kate kept her look simple with demure black pumps (and her sapphire engagement ring, of course), and Jenner followed suit, accessorizing with black pointy-toe kitten heels and a simple black handbag.
The “Phylis” dress sold out soon after Kate debuted hers, but is once again available on the British retailer’s website, so you too can join in on the faceoff fun. But you better act fast: there are only two sizes left!
Who wore the classic dress better — Cait or Kate? Which style icon should Caitlyn channel next?
— Andrea Park