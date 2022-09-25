Caitlin Covington's Fall Must-Haves from Her New Fashion Collaboration Includes… Coatigans?

Caitlin Covington is the queen of fall.

Though not an official title, she's known by her 1.3 million Instagram followers for her stylish and cozy autumn outfits and for her fashion and lifestyle blog Southern Curls and Pearls. Now, she's turned her love for the season into a collaboration with a popular brand known for its incredibly comfortable, well-fitting jeans.

Covington teamed up with Liverpool Los Angeles to curate an exclusive collection of fall-ready styles. It includes crisp button-down shirts, versatile blazers, cozy sweaters, and of course, denim. All pieces from the collection are available in sizes XS to XL for tops and jackets and sizes 0 to 16 for bottoms. Best of all? Everything costs under $140. Plus, you can shop her stylish picks from the brand's website and select styles at Nordstrom.

And because the collection is full of so many fashionable finds, we asked Covington to choose her top five must-haves for fall. Below, read more about why she chose each item and how to style it as the crisp, cool air sets in.

Houndstooth Coatigan

Make room next to your shackets, because Covington just introduced us to a new piece you're going to want for fall: the coatigan — and it's exactly what it sounds like. Combining the comfort of a cardigan and the weight and warmth of a coat, Covington told PEOPLE that the staple "makes a serious statement." The mid-length piece is ideal for layering during between-season dressing and comes in a trendy black and white houndstooth print. "My favorite thing about this piece is how COZY it is — trust me, you will not want to take it off," she said.

Liverpool Los Angeles

Buy It! Liverpool Los Angeles Open Front Coatigan Sweater, $138; liverpoolstyle.com and nordstrom.com

Gia Glider Jeans

Jeans that feel like leggings? Yes, please! The Gia jeans have the look of Liverpool's popular styles, but are super stretchy with good recovery, which means no unwanted bagginess. What's more, is that they have functioning front and back pockets. Covington said they really are true to their name because "they glide right on like leggings."

Liverpool Los Angeles

Buy It! Liverpool Los Angeles Gia Glider Ankle 28-Inch Jeans, $98; liverpoolstyle.com and nordstrom.com

Oversized Classic Button-Down

A crisp white button-down shirt is a wardrobe must-have no matter the season, but it's especially great for fall because it can be styled so many different ways. Covington suggested pairing it with a blazer (like the one below) for work or throwing on a pair of girlfriend jeans to dress it down. "I'm excited to layer it this fall with a sweater vest!" she added.

Liverpool Los Angeles

Buy It! Liverpool Los Angeles Oversized Classic Button-Down, $68; liverpoolstyle.com

Marley Girlfriend Jeans

If you want a break from your regular skinny denim, Covington has the perfect pick for you: the Marley girlfriend jeans. They have the silhouette of a baggy boyfriend style, but are slightly slimmer on the legs for a more flattering fit. "This pair has a tiny bit of distressing, they're incredibly soft with just the right amount of stretch," she said.

Liverpool Los Angeles

Buy It! Liverpool Los Angeles Marley Girlfriend Cuffed Jeans, $109; liverpoolstyle.com and nordstrom.com

Boyfriend Blazer

"If you buy only one new piece for fall, make it a blazer," Covington told PEOPLE, like this sleek camel one from her collection. It has a sleek and sophisticated look that will instantly elevate jeans and a blouse, or look stylish when worn over slip dresses. She called it a "magic piece that will instantly pull together any outfit this fall and winter."

Liverpool Los Angeles

Buy It! Liverpool Los Angeles Boyfriend Blazer with Princess Darts, $119; liverpoolstyle.com and nordstrom.com

