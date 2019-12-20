Amazon Launched a Secret Sale on This Ribbed Statement Sweater — Here’s How to Get the Deal

Image zoom Amazon

Given the time of year, the front of your closet is probably stocked with warm and cozy sweaters. But if you’ve exhausted your rotation and are in need of a fresh pick, we suggest adding this casual-cool statement sweater to your lineup — especially while you can get it on sale.

What makes the Cable Stitch Ribbed Blouson Sleeve Sweater so unique and stylish is its unexpected silhouette and neckline. Its has a loose fit around the torso and a flattering boatneck that make it easy to dress up or down. But the thing that really sets it apart from all other sweaters in your closet is its blouson sleeves. Statement sleeves have been a reigning popular trend for the past year, and we imagine they won’t be going away any time soon.

You’ll be reaching for this versatile sweater for every occasion, so you may want to grab two. Wear it with a light-wash straight-leg jean and booties for a more casual weekend look or dress it up with a silk midi skirt and over-the-knee boots for a date night.

“I’m obsessed with this [sweater]. Good enough for the office or with jeans,” one shopper wrote. “Super comfortable, really soft, and I’m definitely buying at least one more.”

The sweater is from Cable Stitch, an Amazon private-label brand that shoppers have been flocking to this winter for its lineup of stylish, easy-to-wear sweaters and knits. It comes in five gorgeous hues — eggplant purple, heather gray, lilac pink, navy, and off-white — and rings in at just under $42 after you apply the special coupon. To get the discount, simply select your size, then check the box under the original price that says “Save 30%.” (Note: You won’t see the discounted price in your cart. It will only appear once you’ve proceeded to the checkout.)

If you need just one more reason to add this blouson sleeve sweater to your cart, see what this satisfied customer had to say:

“I’ve never written an Amazon review, but this is my second purchase with Cable Stitch and its quality is amazing. Not to mention that the material so so nice on this sweater! If you are thinking about buying it, don’t think twice!”

