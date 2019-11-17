Amazon Shoppers Say This Cozy Sweater Is So Comfortable You Won’t Want to Take It Off

Image zoom Amazon

With winter just around the corner and temperatures continuously dropping, now is the time to stock your closet with cozy pieces that will keep you warm during the cold months ahead. If you’re still on the hunt for a cute and comfortable sweater to snuggle up in all season, many Amazon shoppers suggest this Cable Stitch Mock-Neck Cozy Sweater.

Along with a flattering mock-neck collar, the slouchy sweater also features ribbed cuffs and an asymmetrical hemline. The insanely cozy piece is made from a super soft material that one customer described feeling like you’re “wearing a blanket.”

There are five neutral colors to choose from (black, caramel, gray, wine, and white), so you’re sure to find a shade that suits your wardrobe — and did we mention how versatile it is? Keep things casual by wearing it with jeans and sneakers or easily dress up the sweater by pairing it with a cute skirt and a pair of boots.

Buy It! Cable Stitch Mock Neck Cozy Sweater, $59.50; amazon.com

With details like that, it’s no wonder that the adorable topper has earned itself a near-perfect rating on Amazon. “This is my new favorite sweater. And I’ve bought it in three colors! It’s super soft, the mock neck is the perfect height on the neck, and it’s very soft. The sleeves scrunch up perfectly and it’s very versatile,” raved one shopper.

“I purchased this sweater in two colors (creme and gray) and LOVE it,” said another. “I bought it a little oversized in a size medium and love the length of the arms and where it hits at my hips, I can even tuck it in a bit and have it bloused. When I pulled it out of the packaging I thought it was going to be a little itchy but it isn’t at all! They are really comfy!”

While the sweater is designed to be baggy and oversized, the brand suggests going down a size if you prefer a tighter fit. At almost $60 a sweater, it’s definitely pricier than other options on Amazon, but with so many customers calling it the “best sweater ever,” it’s clearly well worth the price.

