These Cooling Athletic Shorts Have Over 1,300 Fans — and They’re Only $14 on Amazon

"These are THE ONLY shorts I have in my wardrobe that I love," wrote one reviewer. "I have an older version of these shorts that I purchased from Target, and I could not find anything similar anywhere until I found them here [on Amazon]. These are even better since they have pockets, and I'm confident they are just a bit longer so they are more flattering. I'm 39 and like shorter shorts but can't have my booty hanging out, and these are perfect! This material keeps me cool and dries quickly."